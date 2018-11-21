Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Acadia, Namaste, and Bank OZK and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HAS, CPB and ACHC: Levi & Korsi.. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG ALNY ACHC COST TRVN SFIX ALGN A.. INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces..

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc., Namaste Technologies Inc., and Bank OZK. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC)

Class Period: February 23, 2017 - October 24, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Acadia’s business and operations, including by falsely stating that the quality of Acadia’s U.K. operations gave it a competitive strength that would drive future growth and profitability, and by issuing false and misleading guidance regarding the company’s actual and projected 2017 revenue, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and earnings per share.

To learn more about the Acadia class action go to: https://bespc.com/acad/ .

Namaste Technologies Inc. (Other OTC: NXTTF)

Class Period: November 29, 2017 - October 4, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 5, 2018

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Namaste had sold its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary to Namaste executives; (2) consequently, Namaste did not sell its U.S. subsidiary in an arm’s length transaction; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Namaste class action go to: https://bespc.com/namaste/ .

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK)

Class Period: February 19, 2016 - October 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 26, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) that, as a result, certain of the company’s loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) that certain substandard loans were reasonably likely to lead to charge-offs; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Bank OZK class action go to: https://bespc.com/ozk/ .

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com www.bespc.com