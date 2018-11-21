21/11/2018 02:45:42

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Acadia, Namaste, and Bank OZK and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content
20 Nov - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HAS, CPB and ACHC: Levi & Korsi..
19 Nov - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG ALNY ACHC COST TRVN SFIX ALGN A..
19 Nov - 
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces..

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc., Namaste Technologies Inc., and Bank OZK.  Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff.  Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC)

Class Period: February 23, 2017 - October 24, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Acadia’s business and operations, including by falsely stating that the quality of Acadia’s U.K. operations gave it a competitive strength that would drive future growth and profitability, and by issuing false and misleading guidance regarding the company’s actual and projected 2017 revenue, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and earnings per share.

To learn more about the Acadia class action go to: https://bespc.com/acad/.

Namaste Technologies Inc. (Other OTC: NXTTF)

Class Period: November 29, 2017 - October 4, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 5, 2018

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Namaste had sold its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary to Namaste executives; (2) consequently, Namaste did not sell its U.S. subsidiary in an arm’s length transaction; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Namaste class action go to: https://bespc.com/namaste/.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK)

Class Period: February 19, 2016 - October 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 26, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) that, as a result, certain of the company’s loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) that certain substandard loans were reasonably likely to lead to charge-offs; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Bank OZK class action go to:  https://bespc.com/ozk/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

02:45 ACHC
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Acadia, Namaste, and Bank OZK and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
20 Nov ACHC
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HAS, CPB and ACHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19 Nov TSRO
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG ALNY ACHC COST TRVN SFIX ALGN AQUA TSRO MGI MDR: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
19 Nov ACHC
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18 Nov ACHC
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ALNY, ACHC, TRVN, HTHT and SFIX
17 Nov ACHC
ACADIA HEALTHCARE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. - ACHC
13 Nov ACHC
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ACHC, HON and DY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
13 Nov ACHC
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against MGT Capital, Applied Optoelectronics, and Acadia and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
12 Nov ACHC
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
11 Nov ACHC
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ALNY ACHC JT TRVN HON DY AQUA SONS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
The Mass Affluent—Not the “Crazy Rich”—Are Southeast Asia’s New Consumer Megamarket
2
Uxin Reports Unaudited Third Quarter of 2018 Financial Results
3
FTI Consulting Releases India Disclosure Index 2018
4
NexTech and Cannabis Creative Group Form Partnership
5
SemIsrael 2018: eSilicon to present on IP platforms for AI and high-performance networking ASICs

Related stock quotes

Acadia Healthcare Compan.. 31.58 -1.5% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

03:00
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of ConvergeOne, Owens Realty, Apptio, and Athenahealth on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
02:59
A Letter from Navient CEO Jack Remondi to Navient Shareholders
02:47
Ability Inc. Announces Entry into Stock Purchase Agreement
02:45
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Acadia, Namaste, and Bank OZK and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
02:43
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Alnylam, MGT Capital, and Applied Optoelectronics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
01:49
Fresh off San Diego Beer Week, Karl Strauss Makes $8.5K Donation to San Diego Brewers Guild
01:28
Ascent Capital Group Announces Early Results and Extension of Early Tender Time for Monitronics Exchange Offer
00:46
ICOBox Presents A Breakdown of Blockchain News for the Week of November 16, 2018
00:08
Adhera Therapeutics Provides Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Update

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 November 2018 03:17:05
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-11-21 04:17:05 - 2018-11-21 03:17:05 - 1000 - Website: OKAY