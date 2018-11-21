21/11/2018 03:00:15

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of ConvergeOne, Owens Realty, Apptio, and Athenahealth on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc., Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc., Apptio, Inc., and Athenahealth, Inc.  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVON)

Buyer: CVC Fund VII

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on November 6, 2018 and valued at $1.8 billion, ConvergeOne stockholders will receive $12.50 in cash for each share of ConvergeOne common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether ConvergeOne and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the ConvergeOne investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/cvon/.

Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE: ORM)

Buyer: Ready Capital Corporation

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on November 7, 2018, Owens stockholders will receive 0.2218 shares of Ready for each share of Owens common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Owens and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Owens Realty investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/orm/.

Apptio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APTI)

Buyer: Vista Equity Partners

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on November 11, 2018 and valued at $1.94 billion, Apptio stockholders will receive $38.00 in cash for each share of Apptio common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Apptio and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Apptio investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/apti/

Athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHN)

Buyer: Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on November 12, 2018 and valued at $5.7 billion, Athenahealth stockholders will receive $135.00 in cash for each share of Athenahealth common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Athenahealth and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Athenahealth investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/athn/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 308-1869

investigations@bespc.com 

www.bespc.com

