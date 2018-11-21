21/11/2018 03:09:11

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Hamilton, Intersections, Newfield, and Datawatch on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Hamilton Bancorp, Inc., Intersections Inc., Newfield Exploration Company, and Datawatch Corporation.  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBK)

Buyer: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 23, 2018 and valued at $58.5 million Hamilton stockholders will receive 0.54 shares of Orrstown for each share of Hamilton common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Hamilton and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Hamilton investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/hbk/.

Intersections Inc. (NASDAQ: INTX)

Buyer: WC SACD One Parent, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 31, 2018, Intersections stockholders will receive $3.68 in cash for each share of Intersections common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Intersections and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Intersections investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/intx/.

Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE: NFX)

Buyer: Encana Corporation

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on November 1, 2018 and valued at $5.5 billion, Newfield stockholders will receive 2.6719 shares of Encana for each share of Newfield common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Newfield and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Newfield investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/nfx/.

Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ: DWCH)

Buyer: Altair Engineering Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on November 5, 2018, Datawatch stockholders will receive $13.10 in cash for each share of Datawatch common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Datawatch and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Datawatch investigation go to: https://bespc.com/dwch/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 308-1869

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

