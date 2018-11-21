21/11/2018 09:00:00

Bridges Insurance Brokers Ltd Select Applied to Transform into Digital Broker

Brighton, UK, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced that Bridges Insurance Brokers has selected Applied’s Digital Broker® software to digitally transform. In becoming a digital broker, Bridges Insurance will utilise a cloud-based, foundational broker management system to provide a single view of the business across all lines of business, integrated with customer self-service software to provide a connected customer experience.

“As Bridges Insurance Brokers offers multiple lines of business, it was critical that we chose technology that provides a single source of truth for the brokerage,” said Gregory Bridges, managing director, Bridges Insurance Brokers. “We chose Applied’s Digital Broker software as it is the only solution in the UK market to enable our business to gain a single view of the business whilst extending access to this source of information to our customers with the integrated customer portal and mobile apps.”

As part of Bridge Insurance Brokers digital transformation, the broker will utilise:

  • Applied TAM® that provides brokers the ability to automate daily operational processes, effectively manage customer policy information and seamlessly connect with insurers and policyholders. Through an automated and easy-to-navigate interface, Applied TAM offers greater visibility into customers and day-to-day business operations to reduce time spent on administrative tasks, decrease errors and omission risk, provide a seamless employee onboarding and training experience, and better respond to customer needs.

  • Applied Cloud® utilises Applied’s leading purpose-built cloud platform and services designed for the insurance industry, providing reliable and secure delivery of software applications and anytime, anywhere access to business information. Applied’s platform provides access to operations recovery, backup encryption, redundancy technology and active failover data centres. The dedicated team of Applied Cloud professionals manages and maintains all hardware upgrades, Applied software updates and system testing processes, increasing brokers’ investment value by reducing time and expenses spent managing these processes whilst ensuring availability of the latest software capabilities. Today, more than 87,000 users across four countries rely on Applied Cloud to improve business performance, increase data security and deliver cost savings.

  • Applied Mobile® enables employees to access and manage customer, prospect and insurance information from their broker management system anytime, anywhere via a mobile smartphone or tablet device. The only integrated application available to UK insurance brokers, Applied Mobile allows users to stay connected on-the-go with a direct link to information in their broker management system, providing access to view accounts, contact details and insurance policy information, add prospects, create and manage activities and automate sales operations.

  • Applied CSR24® enables businesses to meet demand from today’s insurance consumers for anytime, anywhere access to information by providing 24/7 access to insurance policy information, claims filing and processing, and insurance documents through a custom-branded client webpage on a computer, tablet and smartphone. Additionally, a mobile app extension of Applied CSR24, Applied MobileInsured, provides brokers the industry’s first native, broker-branded mobile application to provide mobile customer self-service via iOS or Android smartphone devices. The mobile app seamlessly integrates with broker management systems to provide customers accurate, convenient access to insurance information whilst on-the-go. By providing greater flexibility and customer service options, brokers can increase customers’ satisfaction, build customer loyalty and deliver a more competitive business proposition.

 

“Insurance brokers all over the world are realising that in order to succeed in the digital age of insurance, they must consolidate multiple, disparate applications to one open, foundational system to gain a single view of the entire business and digitally transform their brokerages,” said Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of International Operations, Applied Systems. “With Applied’s Digital Broker software, Bridges Insurance Brokers will create more efficiency throughout the business and enhance the customer experience, ultimately driving growth to their organisation.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognised as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

The Applied logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

Lauren Malcolm

Applied Systems

lmalcolm@appliedsystems.com

Company Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Nov
VELO
Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
31
18 Nov
VELO
For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
30
16 Nov
PNDORA
Jeg er ikke klogere end andre, hvorfor årsag til fald vil være en gisning - det vil jeg afholde mig ..
19
14 Nov
CHEMM
Jeg har det lidt som vagabonderne Vladimir og Estragon i Samuel Becketts skuespil,hvor de 2 sidder u..
19
16 Nov
NKT
Kære NKT, Bestyrelse og direktion   Jeg vil gerne hører om I selv foranlediger en undersøgelse af om..
16
15 Nov
VELO
Lidt tanker omkring Velos prissætning og hvorfor jeg stadig finder den absurd undervurderet: De h..
16
19 Nov
NKT
Jeg ville lige kontrollerer om Danske Banks NKT analytiker havde nyheder. Det havde han ikke udover ..
15
16 Nov
NKT
@nystart Jeg er ikke uenig med dig, men jeg tror, at du har valgt den forkerte dag at vaere bedrevid..
15
14 Nov
GEN
Faktisk har der været meget stille herinde mht Genmab i rigtig lang tid. Efter at GW fik skræmt alle..
15
20 Nov
GEN
MAJA bliver 1. behandlingsvalg i USA og resten af verden - det kan der ikke længere være tvivl om me..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ICOBox Presents A Breakdown of Blockchain News for the Week of November 16, 2018
2
NVIDIA Turing T4 Cloud GPU Adoption Accelerates
3
EMC Insurance Group Inc. Announces Receipt of Non-Binding Proposal from Employers Mutual Casualty Company to Acquire Shares and Formation of Special Committee
4
UPDATE - BriaCell to Present Updated Clinical Data Including Early Safety Data in KEYTRUDA® Combination Study and Positive Phase IIa Monotherapy Efficacy Data at 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
5
Shepherd’s Finance, LLC Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

09:19
Net Asset Value(s)
09:14
Net Asset Value(s)
09:05
Net Asset Value(s)
09:03
Financial Times Names iManage in the Legal Technology Top 10 for Demonstrating the Greatest Impact on the Practice and Business of Law
09:01
Net Asset Value(s)
09:00
Bridges Insurance Brokers Ltd Select Applied to Transform into Digital Broker
09:00
InterDigital Advances Cloud Native Deployment for Future 5G Wireless Service Delivery
08:58
Danske Bank A/S - Admission for trading
08:58
The observation status of Dome Energy AB (publ) is removed (415/18)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 November 2018 09:37:27
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-11-21 10:37:27 - 2018-11-21 09:37:27 - 1000 - Website: OKAY