21/11/2018 00:05:46

California Water Service Donates Nearly $200,000 to Charities in Local Service Areas to Help Neighbors in Need This Holiday Season

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its commitment to improving the quality of life in the communities it serves, California Water Service (Cal Water), the largest subsidiary of California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT), is partnering with charitable organizations in each of its service areas to help feed thousands of needy families this Thanksgiving and during the upcoming holidays.  Through its annual Operation Gobble program, Cal Water is donating $194,510 to local food banks, community service facilities, children’s centers, and other charities in its 21 service areas throughout the state.  

“While we are committed to enhancing the quality of life in our service areas year-round, Operation Gobble is intended specifically to help families this time of year, when the stress of the holidays can overwhelm those already having trouble making ends meet,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water President & Chief Executive Officer. “We are more than just a water utility; we are part of our communities. And, by partnering with these important, local organizations, we can make a larger impact for our neighbors and assist so many more families who may need it.”

In the last 10 years, Cal Water has donated $2 million to local charities through Operation Gobble, a program that began in 1988. According to Kropelnicki, these donations come from the utility’s philanthropic giving program, not from water rates.

California Water Service serves about 2 million people through 484,900 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the state since 1926. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com

Contact: Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434

