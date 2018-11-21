CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MGI and ATUS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MGI) Class Period: February 11, 2014 - November 8, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 14, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: MoneyGram International, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) MoneyGram was aware for years of high levels of fraud involving its money transfer system; (2) MoneyGram failed to implement appropriate anti-fraud countermeasures, in part, because doing so would adversely impact its revenue; (3) this misconduct would draw scrutiny from the FTC, which had an agreed-upon order requiring MoneyGram to implement a comprehensive anti-fraud program; (4) this misconduct would draw scrutiny from the Department of Justice, which entered into a Deferred Prosecution Agreement concerning MoneyGram’s anti-fraud and anti-money laundering programs; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about MoneyGram’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the June 2017 Initial Public Offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 18, 2019

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents issued pursuant to the IPO failed to disclose and/or misstated material information, including that: (1) “The Altice Way” proprietary growth model previously developed in Europe and described in the Offering Documents as a means to achieve superior margin performance was falsely touting Altice’s capacity to face already existing highly competitive environments and ever-changing consumer behaviors; (2) Altice was suffering from aggressively growing competition both in Europe and the United States, directly causing negative and decelerating revenue and EBITDA growth and impacting Altice’s market share; (3) specifically, Altice was suffering from mismanaged rate events, regulatory compliance and poorly managed network and customer care both in its France and Portugal segments, thereby impacting its customer base and churn rate; (4) Altice USA could not simply replicate the “The Altice Way” in the U.S.; and (5) as a result, Altice USA’s Offering Documents were materially misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

