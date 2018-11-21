Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Texas Instruments, Sino-Global Shipping America, Alimera Sciences, Sypris Solutions, JetPay, and Performant Financial — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO), Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM), Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR), JetPay Corporation (NASDAQ:JTPY), and Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Market Source Research examine Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO), Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM), Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR), JetPay Corporation (NASDAQ:JTPY), and Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

All information in this release was accessed November 19th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED (TXN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Texas Instruments' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Texas Instruments reported revenue of $4,261.00MM vs $4,116.00MM (up 3.52%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.61 vs $1.29 (up 24.81%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Texas Instruments reported revenue of $14,961.00MM vs $13,370.00MM (up 11.90%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.68 vs $3.54 (up 3.95%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 22nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.09. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.56 and is expected to report on January 22nd, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

SINO-GLOBAL SHIPPING AMERICA, LTD. (SINO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Sino-Global Shipping America's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Sino-Global Shipping America reported revenue of $6.50MM vs $5.38MM (up 20.81%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.10 vs $0.07. For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Sino-Global Shipping America reported revenue of $23.06MM vs $11.45MM (up 101.51%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.04 vs $0.41 (down 90.24%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

ALIMERA SCIENCES, INC. (ALIM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Alimera Sciences' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Alimera Sciences reported revenue of $11.14MM vs $9.78MM (up 13.83%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.40 vs -$0.08. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Alimera Sciences reported revenue of $35.91MM vs $34.33MM (up 4.60%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.33 vs -$0.63. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 27th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.10. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.14 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

SYPRIS SOLUTIONS, INC. (SYPR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Sypris Solutions' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Sypris Solutions reported revenue of $21.10MM vs $21.37MM (down 1.26%) and basic earnings per share -$0.11 vs -$0.15. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Sypris Solutions reported revenue of $82.29MM vs $91.80MM (down 10.35%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.53 vs $0.30. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

JETPAY CORPORATION(JTPY) REPORT OVERVIEW

JetPay's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, JetPay reported revenue of $46.58MM vs $41.60MM (up 11.97%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.54 vs -$0.53. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, JetPay reported revenue of $76.04MM vs $56.33MM (up 34.98%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.85 vs -$0.89. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 27th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.25. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.64 and is expected to report on March 27th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION (PFMT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Performant Financial's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Performant Financial reported revenue of $27.58MM vs $29.74MM (down 7.27%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.15 vs -$0.15. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Performant Financial reported revenue of $132.05MM vs $141.36MM (down 6.59%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.25 vs -$0.23. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.21 and is expected to report on March 5th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

