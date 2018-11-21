Cortex Announces Date and Location of F2018 Annual General Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cortex Business Solutions Inc. (“Cortex”) (TSXV: CBX), a North American network-as-a-service complete document management & e-invoicing solutions provider, today announces that their Annual General Meeting for Fiscal Year 2018 will be held on Wednesday, December 5th at 12:00 p.m. MT.

For those interested in attending in person, the meeting will be held at:

Cortex Head Office

Suite 130 – 115 Quarry Park Rd SE

Calgary, AB

Results of the Annual General Meeting will be distributed within 24 hours of the meeting’s conclusion.

About Cortex

Cortex is a service-centric, digital transformation solutions provider focused on revolutionizing B2B document exchange. We help businesses save time and money by replacing traditional paper-based manual systems with AP and AR invoice automation. Companies on the Cortex Network are positioned for success with solutions that offer the scalability and flexibility needed to evolve with their unique business needs. Cortex specializes in the development and delivery of integrated electronic document intake and management solutions using flexible connection methods that leverage existing technologies and processes.

Cortex is currently enabling digital transformation in over 11,000 companies in the Oil & Gas, Mining, Manufacturing and Sports & Entertainment industries.

For more information, please visit www.cortex.net.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Joel Leetzow President and CEO jleetzow@cortex.net 403-219-2838 Jason Baird VP, Finance & CFO jbaird@cortex.net 403-219-2838

