21/11/2018 11:55:00

ELBIT IMAGING ANNOUNCES SALE OF ADDITIONAL ELBIT MEDICAL SHARES

Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elbit Imaging Ltd. (TASE, NASDAQ: EMITF) (“Elbit” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company has completed the sale of an additional 19,389,062 shares of Elbit Medical Technologies Ltd. (“Elbit Medical”) to an affiliate of Exigent Capital Group, at a price per share of NIS 0.96, and total consideration of approximately US$ 5 million. The sold shares constitute approximately 8% of the outstanding share capital of Elbit Medical.

As a result of the sale, the Company’s shareholding in Elbit Medical decreased to approximately 66% and Exigent Capital Group shareholding in Elbit Medical increased to 23%.

On September 6, 2018 and November 8, 2018, the Company sold 33,713,163 Elbit Medical shares, constituting approximately 15% of Elbit Medical’s outstanding share capital, to affiliates of Exigent Capital Group.

About Elbit Imaging Ltd.

Elbit Imaging Ltd. operates in the following principal fields of business: (i) medical industries through our indirect holdings in Insightec Ltd. and Gamida Cell Ltd.; (ii) land in India which is designated for sale (and which was initially designated for residential projects); and (iii) land in Eastern Europe which is designated for sale (and which was initially designated for development of commercial centers).

For Further Information:

Company Contact

 

Ron Hadassi

 
CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors 
Tel: +972-3-608-6048

Fax: +972-3-608-6050

 

ron@elbitimaging.com

 

Elbit Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Nov
VELO
Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
31
18 Nov
VELO
For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
30
16 Nov
PNDORA
Jeg er ikke klogere end andre, hvorfor årsag til fald vil være en gisning - det vil jeg afholde mig ..
19
14 Nov
CHEMM
Jeg har det lidt som vagabonderne Vladimir og Estragon i Samuel Becketts skuespil,hvor de 2 sidder u..
19
20 Nov
GEN
MAJA bliver 1. behandlingsvalg i USA og resten af verden - det kan der ikke længere være tvivl om me..
17
19 Nov
NKT
Jeg ville lige kontrollerer om Danske Banks NKT analytiker havde nyheder. Det havde han ikke udover ..
16
16 Nov
NKT
Kære NKT, Bestyrelse og direktion   Jeg vil gerne hører om I selv foranlediger en undersøgelse af om..
16
15 Nov
VELO
Lidt tanker omkring Velos prissætning og hvorfor jeg stadig finder den absurd undervurderet: De h..
16
16 Nov
NKT
@nystart Jeg er ikke uenig med dig, men jeg tror, at du har valgt den forkerte dag at vaere bedrevid..
15
20 Nov
VELO
Jeg har igennem mange år været aktionær i Veloxis, og for mig er der ingen tvivl om, at vi vil se en..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
NVIDIA Turing T4 Cloud GPU Adoption Accelerates
2
EMC Insurance Group Inc. Announces Receipt of Non-Binding Proposal from Employers Mutual Casualty Company to Acquire Shares and Formation of Special Committee
3
ICOBox Presents A Breakdown of Blockchain News for the Week of November 16, 2018
4
UPDATE - BriaCell to Present Updated Clinical Data Including Early Safety Data in KEYTRUDA® Combination Study and Positive Phase IIa Monotherapy Efficacy Data at 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
5
Shepherd’s Finance, LLC Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12:21
Listing of bond loan issued by WOW air hf. on STO Corporate Bonds (687/18)
12:20
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Sphere 3D, Solar Senior Capital, The Intergroup, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, and OFS Capital — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
12:06
Form 8.3 - Flybe Group plc
12:00
Results Announced for November 2018 Nasdaq NQCRD Global Sustainability Index Semi-Annual Performance Review
12:00
Vitality Biopharma Announces Corporate Updates and Completion of an SEC Examination
12:00
Valsoft reinforces global car rental management leadership with acquisition of Thermeon Worldwide Limited
12:00
LGI Homes Is Now Selling in Premier Locations in the Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach Metropolitan Area
11:55
ELBIT IMAGING ANNOUNCES SALE OF ADDITIONAL ELBIT MEDICAL SHARES
11:53
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 November 2018 12:40:29
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-11-21 13:40:29 - 2018-11-21 12:40:29 - 1000 - Website: OKAY