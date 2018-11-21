21/11/2018 06:43:44

Equinor ASA: Ex dividend Oslo Stock Exchange

From 21 November 2018, the shares in Equinor (

OSE: EQNR; 

NYSE: EQNR) at Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs) will be traded ex dividend USD 0.23. Record date is 22 November 2018.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

