Exchange announcement on the results of government debt securities primary placement auctions

Riga, Latvia, 2018-11-21 11:18 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
ISIN code of the security
LV0000570166
Date of competitive multi-price auction
21.11.2018
Settlement date
23.11.2018
Maturity date
02.11.2023
Supply value for competitive multi-price auction (EUR)
16 000 000
Total value bid at competitive multi-price auction (EUR)
78 775 000
Total value placed via competitive multi-price auction (EUR)
16 000 000
Number of participants at competitive multi-price auction
4
Maximum admissible yield as specified by State Treasury (%)
0.600
Fixed income (coupon) rate (%)
0.500
Average volume-weighted and top bid yield in executed bids (%)
0.550 and 0.590
Latvian Government securities auctions are organized via Nasdaq Riga. At the end of Q3 of 2018 the outstanding amount of Latvian Government domestic securities was 1.130 billion EUR.
