Financial Times Names iManage in the Legal Technology Top 10 for Demonstrating the Greatest Impact on the Practice and Business of Law

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage was included in the FTIL Intelligent Business Awards, Legal Technology Top 10 for providing the greatest impact on the practice and business of law. The Financial Times listing was included as part of its annual Intelligent Business report which highlights the convergence of legal and professional services with data and technology to solve operational challenges for business and release significant economic value.

iManage was further cited in the FT Intelligent Business 35, a list of the best performing organizations that are integrating legal and professional services with data and technology to solve operational challenges. iManage was recognized for its legal technology, managing legal costs and legal data.

The FT report cited BT, a multinational telecommunications company’s use of iManage RAVN Artificial Intelligence engine to take a proactive approach to fully understanding its contracts. iManage RAVN enabled BT to drive revenues, reduce costs and mitigate risk while providing an improved and more efficient customer experience. “We have been using RAVN to analyze global supplier agreements,” said Horia Selegean, Head of Revenue & Margin Assurance, BT. “We anticipate cost savings of tens of millions of pounds every year through discovering contract optimizations and synergies.”

“We are very pleased to be included in this FT report for our positive impact on our customers,” said Dan Carmel, Chief Marketing Officer, iManage. “As a company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, we believe that combining AI with the core document management that powers many of these enterprises is a key to unlocking new value and better serving clients. Being included in the Legal Technology Top 10 is an acknowledgement that our approach is helping our clients operate more efficiently and unlocking value in their businesses.”

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining the power of artificial intelligence with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments – rely on iManage to deliver great client work.

