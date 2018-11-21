21/11/2018 01:49:47

Fresh off San Diego Beer Week, Karl Strauss Makes $8.5K Donation to San Diego Brewers Guild

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karl Strauss Brewing Company is a proud supporter of the San Diego Brewers Guild and their efforts to promote and represent local, independent craft breweries.  Karl Strauss has a long history of caring for their community, and in keeping with this tradition, they are making a donation to the Guild fresh off of another successful San Diego Beer Week.

In preparation for Beer Week, KARL served as the host brewery for the annual collaboration beer release from the San Diego Brewers Guild, the Capital of Craft IPA.  KARL’s team members helped sell this beer to accounts throughout the region and KARL is donating a portion of their Capital of Craft sales to the Guild.

In addition to Capital of Craft, KARL’s donation to the Guild includes a portion of the proceeds from their second annual Collabapalooza event, hosted Saturday November 10 in North Park.  Collabapalooza featured more than 50 local, independent breweries and an epic beer list of one-off collaborations and rare releases.

“Collabapalooza captured the collaborative spirit of the San Diego brewing community. There was a sense of camaraderie everywhere you turned. People learning about beers, sharing stories, reminiscing with old friends and bonding with new ones… it was a really special event and we’re honored to donate a portion of the proceeds to the San Diego Brewers Guild.” – Matt Rattner, Co-Founder & President, Karl Strauss Brewing Company.

In total, Karl Strauss is donating $8,500 to the San Diego Brewers Guild.

To learn more about Karl Strauss and their ongoing support of the San Diego Brewers Guild and various other nonprofits, visit www.karlstrauss.com

To learn more about the San Diego Brewers Guild and ways you can support, visit www.sdbeer.com

About Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Karl Strauss Brewing Company has been proudly independent since 1989, pioneering the craft beer scene with innovative beer releases like Aurora Hoppyalis IPA, Queen of Tarts Dark Sour, and Wreck Alley Imperial Stout. The brewery has won 110 medals since 2009 and was honored with the “Mid-Size Brewing Company of the Year” award at the Great American Beer Festival in 2016. For more information, visit www.karlstrauss.com or call the brewery at (858) 273-2739. Share it. Cheers.

