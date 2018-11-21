21/11/2018 16:00:00

Informa Exhibitions Named Top Global Exhibition Organizer by AMR International

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Exhibitions, the global exhibitions division of Informa PLC, today announced it secured the number one spot on AMR International’s annual “Top 20 exhibitions organisers” list and was recognized for having the highest number of shows included on the 2018 Trade Show Executive (TSE) Gold 100 list.

AMR International is a leading adviser to the global events industry and its annual global list ranks organizers exclusively on exhibition organising revenue, taking 2017 revenues and 2018 merger and acquisition activity to date into account. Organisers are ranked on the latest fully reported year combined with pro-forma revenues of acquisitions. Informa, which combined with UBM in June 2018, took the number one spot on the list in 2018, moving up from number three in the 2017 report. The 2018 report can be viewed here.

“The trade show industry landscape is constantly changing. We’ve been working to drive these changes, anticipating and supporting the needs of our constituents in various market verticals and regions,” said Charlie McCurdy, CEO, Informa Exhibitions. “As one unified exhibition company, we continue to focus on delivering the right benefits and the right experience on the floor to exhibitors and attendees and we will continue this commitment as a leading player in the global events space.”  

The TSE Gold 100 list includes the nation’s 100 largest trade shows that set the gold standard for the industry. Winners were announced at this year’s Trade Show Executive Gold Awards & Summit, which took place October 10 – 12, 2018, in Dana Point, CA. Informa Exhibitions secured seven spots on the list and was recognized as the organizer with the highest number of shows included. UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa, had four events on the roster. The full TSE Gold 100 list can be viewed here.

“We are honored to be included on the TSE Gold 100 with our esteemed peers in providing industry-leading events that meet the changing needs of exhibitors and attendees,” said Rick McConnell, President of Informa Exhibitions, North America. “Our success is reliant on our Market Maker strategy that focuses exclusively on the customer and strives to extend the experience sellers and buyers have at our exhibitions into year-round digital customer and content platforms. By providing a showcase for products and innovation, we are able to attract new business and provide interdependence between all players in each community.”

The 11 Informa Exhibitions/UBM shows included on the TSE Gold 100 list include:

  • Natural Products Expo East/Biofach America

  • Natural Products Expo West/Engredea

  • SupplySide West

  • The International Surface Event: SURFACES | StonExpo/Marmomac | TileExpo

  • WasteExpo

  • World of Concrete

  • Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport Show (WWETT)

  • Licensing Expo

  • MAGIC – August

  • MAGIC – February

  • Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) West (includes Automation Technology Expo (ATX) West, Pacific Design & Manufacturing, Plastec West, and West Pack)

    About Informa Exhibitions

    Informa Exhibitions, the global exhibitions division of Informa PLC, enables communities across the globe to engage, experience and do business by providing them with powerful platforms to connect across key regions and market verticals. Industry insight, coupled with an innovative and customer first approach, provides Informa Exhibitions’ customers and partners with the opportunity to create business advantage and access markets, both digitally and face-to-face, 365 days of the year.

    Contact Information

    Beth Cowperthwaite

    VP, Corporate Communications

    Beth.Cowperthwaite@ubm.com

