21/11/2018 17:57:49

INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against McDermott International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Related content
15:17 - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for APOG, RYAAY, EIX and MDR: Levi ..
19 Nov - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG ALNY ACHC COST TRVN SFIX ALGN A..
18 Nov - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against McDermott International, Inc. (“McDermott” or “the Company”) (NYSE: MDR) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between January 24, 2018 and October 30, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 15, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. McDermott failed to inform investors that it was facing stiff competition and market factors likely to result in missing revenue and profit estimates. At the same time, the Company was having problems integrating with Chicago Bridge & Iron. The CB&I projects were likely to run over budget with higher expenses than anticipated, which were likely to materially impact the value of the projects. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about McDermott, investors suffered damages.

Join the case

to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,

Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

17:57 MDR
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against McDermott International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15:17 EIX
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for APOG, RYAAY, EIX and MDR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19 Nov TSRO
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG ALNY ACHC COST TRVN SFIX ALGN AQUA TSRO MGI MDR: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
18 Nov TSRO
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FIT, TSRO, MGI and MDR
16 Nov MDR
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SONS/RBBN and MDR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
05 Nov SPWR
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within McDermott International, SunPower, EastGroup Properties, K2M Group, Lumber Liquidators, and IDEX — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
12 Oct OMI
Report: Developing Opportunities within McDermott International, Owens & Minor, MicroStrategy, Terex, Entravision Communications, and TreeHouse Foods — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
05 Sep MDR
RigNet Secures Global Master Supply Agreement
13 Aug MMC
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Kemet, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Fred's, Macquarie Infrastructure, McDermott International, and Cirrus Logic — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
10 May MDR
McDermott Completes Combination with CB&I

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
EMC Insurance Group Inc. Announces Receipt of Non-Binding Proposal from Employers Mutual Casualty Company to Acquire Shares and Formation of Special Committee
2
NVIDIA Turing T4 Cloud GPU Adoption Accelerates
3
Shepherd’s Finance, LLC Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
4
UPDATE - BriaCell to Present Updated Clinical Data Including Early Safety Data in KEYTRUDA® Combination Study and Positive Phase IIa Monotherapy Efficacy Data at 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
5
ICOBox Presents A Breakdown of Blockchain News for the Week of November 16, 2018

Related stock quotes

McDermott International .. 8.220 3.0% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:30
End of Day
18:21
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Bank OZK To Contact The Firm
18:12
10,249 Cans of Food Donated by OnTrac to St. Vincent de Paul
18:11
President Bill Clinton and Author James Patterson Headline Winter Park High School
18:06
Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
18:00
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Edison International To Contact The Firm
18:00
NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
18:00
Culp, Inc. to Broadcast Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call Live on the Internet
17:57
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against McDermott International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 November 2018 18:49:50
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-11-21 19:49:50 - 2018-11-21 18:49:50 - 1000 - Website: OKAY