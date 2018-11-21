iPass Shares to Resume Trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market on November 23, 2018

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPass Inc. (Nasdaq: IPAS), a leading provider of global mobile connectivity and location technology, today announced that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) has determined to revise its determination of November 5, 2018, to delist the shares of the Company. iPass provided additional information to the Panel in a Motion for Reconsideration and the Panel determined to reinstate trading on Nasdaq and extend the listing through January 31, 2019. The lifting of the Company’s suspension of trading will be effective at the open of the market on Friday, November 23, 2018.

About iPass Inc.

iPass (Nasdaq: IPAS) has been a pioneer in connectivity technology for 20 years. The company’s SmartConnect technology enables wireless users to automatically transition between Wi-Fi and cellular so they can stay connected to work – and life – on the go. This technology also lets businesses gather rich insights based on customer location. By incorporating both Wi-Fi and GPS signals, iPass delivers the industry’s most accurate location data, so that businesses can better understand their customers and create more value.

iPass® is a registered trademark of iPass Inc. Wi-Fi® is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners.

IPASS MEDIA CONTACT:

Alex Crenshaw

Spark Communications

Phone: +44 (0) 20 7436 0420

IPASS INVESTOR CONTACT:

investorrelations@ipass.com

(650) 232-4205