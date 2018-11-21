21/11/2018 21:24:19

Keweenaw Land Reports Third Quarter Results

IRONWOOD, Mich., Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (KEWL: OTC US) today reported financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2018.  Revenue from all sources increased by 57% year over year from $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2017 to $5.8 million in 2018.  Results were bolstered by higher timber sales revenue and a land sale to the US Forest Service, which resulted in the company realizing a net gain of $1.0 million.  Including the land sale, EBITDA was $1.6 million compared to $0.4 million for the same period in 2017.  Net Income for the quarter was $1.2 million compared to $0.1 million for the same period in 2017.

Timber operations

Revenue from timber operations was $4.6 million compared to $3.5 million in third quarter of 2017, a 31% increase from last year.  Timber sales volume was 34 thousand cord equivalent units (“cd-eq”) in the third quarter compared to 29 thousand cd-eq in the same period of 2017, a 17% increase. The percentage of timber sold as sawtimber also increased to 25% compared to 22% in the third quarter of 2017.  Sales realization for the quarter was $133 compared to $122 per cd-eq for the same period in 2017, an increase of 9%.  Favorable product mix and pricing for sawbolts were the primary drivers of the improved timber sales revenue.

Cost of goods sold, which includes logging, freight, road building, sort yard allocation costs, and depletion totaled $96 per cd-eq compared to $90 per cd-eq for the third quarter of 2017.  Nearly the entire increase was attributable to higher freight costs due to construction delays along a major highway that required trucks to detour up to 30 miles to make deliveries to the Keweenaw Log Yard in Ironwood.  This route was recently reopened in October and normal trucking has resumed.  Despite higher costs, gross profit contribution from timber operations improved to $37 per cd-eq compared to $32 cd-eq for the third quarter in 2017.  Gross profit for the period increased by 33% to $1.4 million.

Other income

Other income including mineral royalties, lease and rental income, investment earnings and land sales were $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2018, up from $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2017. On September 27, 2018, the Company closed on the sale of 1,811 acres of land to the USDA-Forest Service in Gogebic County, Michigan for approximately $1.4 million.  The property was located in a remote area with limited access and was considered non-strategic to the Company’s core operations.  The net gain realized on the sale after expenses which included Commercial Forest Act withdrawal penalties and the timber basis was $1.0 million, as highlighted in the “Land Sales” line of the income statement. 

Option Agreement for the sale of conservation easement to State of Wisconsin

The Company continued to move forward with the previously announced 14,352-acre conservation easement sale per the terms of an Option agreement dated July 24th, 2018 between Keweenaw and the State of Wisconsin, Department of Natural Resources, including a price of $5.7 million dollars, with $0.4 million of the proceeds to be set aside in an endowment to assist in covering annual costs of repairs and maintenance on specific access roads on the property. The project is proceeding through the review process led by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources before submission to the Wisconsin Natural Resource Board which is anticipated to occur in December.  While we expect the review and approval process to be routine, and a possible completion of the sale in the first quarter of 2019, regulatory processes are inherently unpredictable.  There can be no assurance that such closing will actually occur.

Update on Management and Board Matters

The Board believes its over-arching goals are two-fold: To maximize the Company’s intrinsic value and to address any gap that might exist between intrinsic value and the stock market price.  In pursuit of these longer-term objectives, the Board has identified as its first-order priorities overhauling the Company’s corporate governance structure- to empower shareholders and facilitate improved capital allocation decisions- and increasing cash flows without compromising long-term harvest sustainability.  Over the near-term, the Board is also actively addressing the management continuity challenges.

The Board has continued to address the way the Board and Committees operate putting in place new committee charters which will be available on the Company’s website.  The Board, with the Nominating and Governance Committee, is also working on proposals for amendments to the Articles of Incorporation and bylaws to address director accountability to shareholders and the Company’s various corporate defenses, including the staggered board (which in many cases will require shareholder approval to change).  We expect there to be considerable progress on this front by the 2019 Annual Meeting.

As previously disclosed, Brian Glodowski will leave the Company on December 1 when his settlement contract expires.  Brian will remain available in a consulting capacity to assist on transition issues as they arise.  On behalf of the shareholders, the Board would like to thank Brian for his 25 years of service to the Company.

On October 15, the Board promoted Mark Sherman from Operations Manager to Chief Operating Officer.  He will also become President on December 1 when Brian departs.  Mark is an experienced production forester who has managed the Company’s timber operations since 2015.  Prior to joining the Company, Mark worked at Plum Creek where his responsibilities as Operations Manager included all aspects of production and sales for over 500,000 acres in the Lake States.  Mark’s expanded role will include oversight of the Company’s real estate efforts, which he managed prior to 2015 for the Company.

The Executive Search Committee continues with the process of finding a new CFO for the Company.  In the meantime, former CFO James J. Simmons Jr. is serving as the Company’s interim Treasurer in place of Bonita Estola, who has resigned.  The Company has also retained a respected industry consultant, American Forest Management, to help increase productivity by streamlining the Company’s accounting-related workflows and improving functionality provided by the Company’s log accounting and general ledger systems.

The Audit Committee is in the late stages of a process to identify and retain a PCAOB-certified independent accounting firm to conduct the Company’s 2018 financial audit.  PCAOB certification is a pre-requisite to a listing on any exchange, and important for complying with Pink Sheet/ OTC Markets information requirements that have created issues recently for some investors given transfer restrictions imposed by custodians.  The Company is also working toward providing more robust financial information in its reports to shareholders, targeting its annual disclosure for 2018.

The Board has decided that the Company will not elect REIT status for 2018.  While the Company has implemented the structural changes to do so, the Board concluded that the value of the expected tax benefits from converting in 2018 are insufficient to justify the reduction in balance sheet flexibility including the reduction in available cash that would result from the conversion.  The Board intends to evaluate the benefits of becoming a REIT on an ongoing basis. 

As we focus on 2019, with an enhanced corporate structure, and cash flow profile, we look forward to updating you on the progress of the Company.

Contact: Paula Aijala, Assistant Secretary, Keweenaw Land Association, Limited, investors@keweenaw.com

About Keweenaw Land Association, Limited: Keweenaw is a forest products and land management company located in Ironwood, Michigan. Keweenaw has land holdings of approximately 183,900 surface acres and over 400,000 acres of mineral rights, located predominantly in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan and northern Wisconsin. Additional information is available on the Company’s website at www.keweenaw.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This letter contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events or promises of a given course of action. A number of factors such as changing economic conditions, price fluctuations, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations, and risk of loss from natural disasters, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. As with any investment, past performance is not a guarantee of future results.  The Company is currently not subject to the filing requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company is categorized as “not current” under the OTC Pink Sheets.

 

  

KEWEENAW LAND ASSOCIATION, LIMITED

 

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

 

September 30, 2018

 
  
      

ASSETS

 

 

Sept. 30, 2018

 

 

Sept. 30, 2017

 

Current Assets

     

 

Cash & Cash Equivalents

 

$

2,929,803

 

$

2,866,857

 

 

Accounts Receivable

  

 

870,693

  

 

530,274

 

 

Investments in Marketable Securities

  

 

2,619,201

  

 

3,329,814

 

 

Other Current Assets

  

 

496,964

  

 

457,094

 

 

Total Current Assets

  

 

6,916,661

  

 

7,184,039

 
      

Other Non-Current Assets

  

 

2,372

  

 

513,973

 

Equipment

  

 

1,286,087

  

 

1,279,894

 

Properties

  

 

32,196,921

  

 

30,518,302

 

TOTAL ASSETS

  

 

40,402,041

  

 

39,496,208

 
      

LIABILITIES & CAPITAL

     

Current Liabilities

     

 

Accounts & Deposits Payable

 

$

177,260

 

$

38,171

 

 

Commercial Lines of Credit & Other Debt

  

 

-

 

  

 

-

 

 

 

Deferred Income Tax Liability

  

 

393,564

  

 

821,473

 

 

Other Accrued Liabilities

  

 

909,111

  

 

538,637

 

 

Total Current Liabilities

  

 

1,479,935

  

 

1,398,281

 

Non-Current Liabilities

     

 

Long Term Debt

  

 

18,507,338

  

 

17,700,000

 

 

Deferred Income Tax Liability

  

 

203,981

  

 

284,502

 

 

Total Non-Current Liabilities

  

 

18,711,319

  

 

17,984,502

 

Total Liabilities

  

 

20,191,254

  

 

19,382,783

 

Capital

     

 

Common Stock Issued

  

 

85,111

  

 

85,021

 

 

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

  

 

1,195,830

  

 

1,426,769

 

 

Retained Earnings

  

 

18,929,846

  

 

18,601,635

 

Total Capital

  

 

20,210,787

  

 

20,113,425

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES & CAPITAL

  

 

40,402,041

  

 

39,496,208

 
      

 

  

KEWEENAW LAND ASSOCIATION, LIMITED

 

EBITDA Consolidated Statement of Income and Expense (Unaudited)

 

September 30, 2018

 
  
  

3rd Quarter

 

Year to Date

 
   

2018

   

2017

   

2018

   

2017

  

INCOME

         

Timber Operations

         

 

Timber Sales

 

$

4,587,232

  

$

3,496,250

  

$

10,645,574

  

$

8,112,877

  

 

Cost of Sales

  

 

3,149,315

   

 

2,416,492

   

 

7,395,036

   

 

5,746,286

  

 

Gross Margin on Timber Sales

  

 

1,437,917

   

 

1,079,758

   

 

3,250,538

   

 

2,366,591

  

 

Forestry, Management & General Admin

  

 

865,134

   

 

527,798

   

 

2,052,295

   

 

1,484,252

  

 

Timber Operations Income (EBITDA)

  

 

572,783

   

 

551,960

   

 

1,198,243

   

 

882,339

  

Real Estate Development

         

 

Developed Lot Sales

  

 

35,000

   

 

-

 

   

 

61,000

   

 

-

 

  

 

Development Costs

  

 

34,371

   

 

-

 

   

 

59,562

   

 

-

 

  

 

Gross Margin on Developed Lot Sales

  

 

629

   

 

-

 

   

 

1,438

   

 

-

 

  

Total Operations Income

  

 

573,412

   

 

551,960

   

 

1,199,681

   

 

882,339

  

Other Income

         

 

Mineral Royalties

  

 

10,407

   

 

5,381

   

 

15,155

   

 

10,002

  

 

Lease and Rental Income

  

 

61,095

   

 

91,027

   

 

187,085

   

 

136,404

  

 

Investment Earnings

  

 

13,095

   

 

11,344

   

 

59,153

   

 

76,128

  

 

Profit (Loss) on Security Sales

  

 

-

 

   

 

-

 

   

 

-

 

   

 

-

 

  

 

Land Sales

  

 

1,053,859

   

 

-

 

   

 

1,064,932

   

 

112,153

  

 

Other

  

 

27,073

   

 

56,585

   

 

120,634

   

 

146,341

  

Total Other Income

  

 

1,165,529

   

 

164,337

   

 

1,446,959

   

 

481,028

  
          

Other Land And Board Expense

  

 

144,704

   

 

286,506

   

 

938,015

   

 

873,601

  
          

 

EBITDA

  

 

1,594,237

   

 

429,791

   

 

1,708,625

   

 

489,766

  
          

 

Depletion, Depreciation, and Amortization

  

 

182,958

   

 

192,920

   

 

479,624

   

 

428,100

  
          

 

EBIT

  

 

1,411,279

   

 

236,871

   

 

1,229,001

   

 

61,666

  
          

 

Interest Expense

  

 

178,592

   

 

125,789

   

 

495,552

   

 

318,266

  

 

Change of Control Agreements

  

 

(2,502

)

  

 

-

 

   

 

1,280,791

   

 

-

 

  
          
          

Earnings Before Income Taxes

  

 

1,235,189

   

 

111,082

   

 

(547,342

)

  

 

(256,600

)

 

Provision for State and Federal Income Taxes

  

 

17,058

   

 

31,389

   

 

(187

)

  

 

102,204

  
          

Net Income (Loss)

  

 

1,218,131

   

 

79,693

   

 

(547,155

)

  

 

(358,804

)

 
          

Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax

         

 

Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Securities

         

 

Unrealized Holding Gains Arising

         

 

During the Period

  

 

212,444

   

 

(14,508

)

  

 

48,217

   

 

253,838

  

 

Less:

 

Reclassification Adj. For Gains

         

 

Included in Net Income

  

 

-

 

   

 

-

 

   

 

-

 

   

 

-

 

  

Other Comprehensive Income

  

 

212,444

   

 

(14,508

)

  

 

48,217

   

 

253,838

  
          

Comprehensive Income

  

 

1,430,575

   

 

65,185

   

 

(498,938

)

  

 

(104,966

)

 
          

Net Gain (Loss) Per Share:

         

Basic

 

$

0.94

  

$

0.06

  

($

0.42

)

 

($

0.28

)

 

Diluted

 

$

0.94

  

$

0.06

  

($

0.42

)

 

($

0.28

)

 
          

Comprehensive Net Gain (Loss) Per Share:

         

Basic

 

$

1.10

  

$

0.05

  

($

0.38

)

 

($

0.08

)

 

Diluted

 

$

1.10

  

$

0.05

  

($

0.38

)

 

($

0.08

)

 
          

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:

         

Basic

  

 

1,301,550

   

 

1,300,174

   

 

1,301,550

   

 

1,300,174

  

Diluted

  

 

1,302,125

   

 

1,300,174

   

 

1,302,125

   

 

1,300,174

  

______________________

*In the Q3 2018 period, Keweenaw incurred $0.3 million in Professional Service expenses, recorded a de minimis ($2,502) credit for change of control expenses and had no expense related to proxy expenses or the previous Chairman’s fee. September 2018 Year to date, Keweenaw incurred $0.8 million in professional service expenses, $1.3 million in change of control expenses, and $0.4 million in proxy expenses and the previous chairman’s fee. Proxy Expenses are included in “Other Land and Board Expense”, while the Chairman’s fee, Professional Service Expenses and Change of Control Payments are included in “Forestry, Management and General Administration.”

 

KEWEENAW LAND ASSOCIATION, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Cash Flow Statement (Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 and 2017

 

   
  

2018

  

2017

 

Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities:

  

 

Net Income

$

(547,155

)

$

(358,804

)

   

 

Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash

  

 

Provided by Operating Activities:

  

 

Depletion and Depreciation

 

 

479,624

  

 

428,100

 

 

Amortization

 

 

18,039

  

 

-

 

 

 

Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:

  

 

Decrease (Increase) in Accounts Receivable

 

 

(153,211

)

 

 

(162,600

)

 

Decrease (Increase) in Other Current Assets

 

 

(69,086

)

 

 

118,634

 

 

Decrease (Increase) in Other Non-Current Assets

 

 

(2,372

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

Increase (Decrease) in Deposits and

  

 

Accounts Payable

 

 

126,083

  

 

(21,207

)

 

Increase (Decrease) in Deferred Income Taxes

 

 

(5,000

)

 

 

94,299

 

 

Increase (Decrease) in Other Accrued Liabilities

 

 

17,002

  

 

(31,477

)

 

(Gain) Loss on Sale of Securities

 

 

-

 

  

 

-

 

 

 

Gain on Sale/Retirement of Assets

 

 

-

 

  

 

-

 

 

 

(Gain) Loss on Sale of Land

 

 

(1,066,370

)

 

 

(112,153

)

   

 

Net Cash Flow Provided by Operating Activities

 

 

(1,202,446

)

 

 

(45,208

)

   

Cash Flows Provided by (Used for) Investing Activities:

  

 

Net Sales (Purchases) of Property and Equipment

 

 

(145,102

)

 

 

(454,614

)

 

Purchases of Securities

 

 

-

 

  

 

-

 

 

 

Proceeds from Sale of Securities

 

 

-

 

  

 

-

 

 

 

Primary Road Construction

 

 

(24,145

)

 

 

(9,749

)

 

Purchases of Land

 

 

-

 

  

 

(12,977,180

)

 

Proceeds (Expenditures) from Land Sales/Development

 

 

1,274,798

  

 

114,450

 
   

 

Net Cash Flow Provided by (Used for) Investing Activities

 

 

1,105,551

  

 

(13,327,093

)

   

Cash Flows Used for Financing Activities:

  

 

Payment of Dividends

 

 

-

 

  

 

-

 

 

 

Operating $1.0MM Commercial Line of Credit Borrowing

 

 

-

 

  

 

-

 

 

 

Operating $1.0MM Commercial Line of Credit Repayment

 

 

-

 

  

 

-

 

 

 

Term Loan Borrowing

 

 

-

 

  

 

12,700,000

 

 

Term Loan Repayment

 

 

-

 

  

 

-

 

 

 

Stock Buy Back

 

 

-

 

  

 

-

 

 

 

Issuance of Common Stock

 

 

120,000

  

 

121,080

 
   

 

Net Cash Flow Used for Financing Activities

 

 

120,000

  

 

12,821,080

 
   
   

Net Cash Flows

 

 

23,105

  

 

(551,221

)

   

Beginning Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

 

2,906,698

  

 

3,418,078

 
   
   

Ending Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

 

2,929,803

  

 

2,866,857

 
   

