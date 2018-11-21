21/11/2018 11:45:00

Lands' End Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Conference Call

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2018 financial results.  A news release containing these results will be issued before the call.  Listeners may access a live broadcast of the conference call on the Company’s investor relations website:  https://investors.landsend.com in the Events and Presentations section or by dialing (866) 753-5836.

An online archive of the broadcast will be available at approximately noon on December 5, 2018, and will be accessible on the Company’s website: https://investors.landsend.com in the Events and Presentations section. 

About Lands' End

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international websites, and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.

CONTACT:

Lands' End, Inc.

James Gooch

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

(608) 935-9341

Investor Relations:

ICR, Inc.

Jean Fontana

(646) 277-1214

jean.fontana@icrinc.com

Heritage_LANDSEND_logo_1line_ƒ_PMS289.jpg

