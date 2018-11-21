21/11/2018 16:00:00

Larson Electronics Releases 600W Explosion Proof LED Light Tower Kit with Central Junction Box & EXP Plug

KEMP, Texas, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of an explosion proof LED light plant tower kit equipped with four 150-watt LED lamps each wired to a central junction box that is terminated in an explosion proof cord cap. This unit is rated Class I, Division 2 and Class II, Divisions 1 and 2 and Class III, Divisions 1 and 2, and has a compact design making it an ideal replacement or upgrade for metal halide fixtures.

The EPL-LLP-4X150RT.JB2-5FT-JB6-16.3-150C-EPP explosion proof LED light tower comes with four light fixtures providing a total of 70,000 lumens of light drawing on 600 watts. Each LED light in this tower has a 60,000-hour lifespan with 80% lumen retention and comes with multiple LED drivers to help increase operational life. Each LED fixture also has six individual LED boards configured in a series of banks, which each contain two LEDs on a single board with an individual driver.

Each light is made of copper-free cast aluminum with hardened borosilicate glass lenses and silicone gaskets operating on 100-277V AC, 50/60Hz or 11-25V AC/DC. This LED light tower kit is specifically rated for Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups C and D; Class II, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups E, F and G; and Class III, Divisions 1 and 2 and is UL certified. Suitable applications for this kit include aircraft maintenance, alcohol processing plants, chemical manufacturing facilities, aerospace facilities, cold storage and more.

“Traditional metal halide lights waste a lot of energy and are not as effective as LEDs,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “Our LED light tower kit is a direct replacement for these fixtures and provides high-output, effective illumination and of course great energy savings.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC 

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2cb155c1-815b-4c25-bfd3-ef898f428396

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b05f5c4e-0973-4414-a707-a29395f15f75

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2cfe60ec-973b-4cfd-a42f-491abb0cae3e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/275fc455-6051-4f3e-b280-de26985e3e61

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0f167f9-3ffc-4acc-8d7e-dfd7e04c40ee

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG

