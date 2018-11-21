21/11/2018 12:00:00

LGI Homes Is Now Selling in Premier Locations in the Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach Metropolitan Area

DELTONA, Fla., Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) is now offering new homes in Volusia County, Florida. These homes are ideally positioned throughout DeLand, Florida and Deltona, Florida and offer easy access to I-4 and US-17. Homeowners will enjoy the close proximity to a variety of major employment facilities in addition to an assortment of shopping, dining and entertainment options.

Here you will find a unique line up of new two-, three- and four-bedroom homes with open floor plans ranging in size from 1,016 sq. ft. to over 1,800 sq. ft. Each and every home comes with over $10,000 worth of included upgrades, builder paid closing costs, spacious kitchens, private master suites, energy-efficient kitchen appliances, ample storage space and front yard landscaping.

With brand-new homes in premier locations throughout DeLand and Deltona, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for homebuyers to own a quality-built home at an affordable price. Prices for these incredible homes range from the $170s to the $220s. Interested buyers are encouraged to call (844) 898-9969 ext 3139 or visit www.LGIHomes.com.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon and Nevada. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 15 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed over 27,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company's website at www.LGIHomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/856e2792-fa81-431f-92c8-06d52042ef6a

