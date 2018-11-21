21/11/2018 16:43:01

Medifirst Solutions Announces New Agreement for CBD Products and Distribution

Freehold, NJ, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- MEDIFIRST SOLUTIONS, INC. (OTC: MFST) (the “Company” or “Medifirst”), a provider of innovative laser technology with its FDA 510(k) cleared Infrared Time Machine TTML-8102000 Laser Thermal Therapeutic Device and a provider of Specialty Pharmacy Drug Consulting Services, is pleased to announce an update regarding its new cannabidiol (“CBD”) division.

Medifirst is pleased to announce that it has launched a majority-owned subsidiary USA Pharma, Inc., a division for its CBD distribution, sales and products. Medifirst is also pleased to announce it has completed an agreement with Dr. Gupta Pharma LLC to distribute a line of premium CBD oils. Dr. Sanjay Gupta, its Chief Executive Officer, not related to Dr. Gupta of CNN, is a physician who specializes in the treatment of pain, and is the President of the American Pain Association. Dr. Gupta has created his own line of CBD products that, Medifirst believes, is superior in quality and production process to any CBD product in the industry. Today, Medifirst President Bruce J. Schoengood, stated, “We believe that the CBD products in Dr. Gupta’s product line will have great interest and demand by physicians and the medical community, in addition to producing unrivaled quality products for consumers.” The company plans to release further detail regarding this agreement within days of this announcement. 

There is already a great demand for all natural and drug free products for relieving pain, anxiety, stress and many other ailments and conditions. CBD is widely believed to have great medicinal value and potential.  

About The Time Machine Laser 

Medifirst Solutions, Inc., in response to its Premarket Notification 510(k) submission for “The Time Machine” Series Laser, received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to market its infrared Time Machine TTML-8102000 Laser Thermal Therapeutic Device. The Time Machine Series Lasers Model TTML-8102000 - 810/830nm is intended for use in temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain, stiffness, minor arthritis pain, muscle spasm, temporary increase in local blood circulation and temporary relaxation of muscles by means of topical elevated tissue temperature from infrared spectral emissions.  The hand-held laser device, with pin-point accuracy, often gives patients immediate results with no redness, swelling or down-time. This unique laser device offers medical professionals an affordable and effective tool to enhance their treatment protocols for their patients and provide new revenue streams for their practice. Visit www.medifirstsolutions.com for more information. Follow on Twitter @Medi_First and for Facebook visit Medifirst Solutions.

About CCRx

CCRx services of specialty drug pharmacy consulting and revenue stream management utilize over 60 years of combined specialty pharmacy and infusion therapy experience. The services are designed to increase profits for pharmacies.  Services include: clinical review, expedited medical insurance verification, training for drug dispensing, insurance billing, collections, and reconciliation. The billing services will address any denials and include appeals and resubmissions. The division will provide key services to undervalued clients by securing reimbursement of overlooked revenue within the ever-expanding market of the specialty pharmacy market in today's healthcare system.

 We believe that specialty drugs (often described as prescription drugs that are difficult to manufacture and require special handling or administration, have limited distribution, target a narrow group of chronic diseases, are costly, and require ongoing clinical support), will drive nearly all the pharmaceutical industry’s market growth from 2015–2020.

 

Forward-Looking Statements:  

The statements in this press release that relate to the company’s expectations about the future impact on the company's results from new products in development are forward-looking statements, and may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control.  Such risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  Since the information in this press release may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the company's actual results may differ materially from expected results.  We make no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.

Contact:   Investor Relations

Phone:   (732) 786-8044

Email:   admin@medifirstsolutions.com

Website:  www.medifirstsolutions.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Nov
VELO
Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
31
18 Nov
VELO
For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
30
13:49
GOMX
Jeg har aldrig rigtigt forstået behovet for at håne andre for at miste penge på en investering. Jeg ..
19
16 Nov
PNDORA
Jeg er ikke klogere end andre, hvorfor årsag til fald vil være en gisning - det vil jeg afholde mig ..
19
20 Nov
GEN
MAJA bliver 1. behandlingsvalg i USA og resten af verden - det kan der ikke længere være tvivl om me..
17
19 Nov
NKT
Jeg ville lige kontrollerer om Danske Banks NKT analytiker havde nyheder. Det havde han ikke udover ..
16
16 Nov
NKT
Kære NKT, Bestyrelse og direktion   Jeg vil gerne hører om I selv foranlediger en undersøgelse af om..
16
15 Nov
VELO
Lidt tanker omkring Velos prissætning og hvorfor jeg stadig finder den absurd undervurderet: De h..
16
16 Nov
NKT
@nystart Jeg er ikke uenig med dig, men jeg tror, at du har valgt den forkerte dag at vaere bedrevid..
15
20 Nov
VELO
Jeg har igennem mange år været aktionær i Veloxis, og for mig er der ingen tvivl om, at vi vil se en..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
EMC Insurance Group Inc. Announces Receipt of Non-Binding Proposal from Employers Mutual Casualty Company to Acquire Shares and Formation of Special Committee
2
NVIDIA Turing T4 Cloud GPU Adoption Accelerates
3
Shepherd’s Finance, LLC Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
4
UPDATE - BriaCell to Present Updated Clinical Data Including Early Safety Data in KEYTRUDA® Combination Study and Positive Phase IIa Monotherapy Efficacy Data at 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
5
ICOBox Presents A Breakdown of Blockchain News for the Week of November 16, 2018

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:23
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Synchrony Financial To Contact The Firm
17:21
FinCanna Capital to Attend The Private Capital Markets Association of Canada Inaugural Western National Industry Conference
17:20
Memories Resorts and Spa introduces the addition of Memories Trinidad Del Mar Resort in Cuba
17:12
ScriptSender Reduces Fax Volume
17:08
Transaction in Own Shares
17:01
Canaccord Genuity LLC Initiates Coverage on Cinedigm With a Buy Rating and Price Target of $2.00
17:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HON, DY and ALGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:58
Contango Terminates Tax Benefit Preservation Plan
16:49
Issue of Equity

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 November 2018 17:41:52
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-11-21 18:41:52 - 2018-11-21 17:41:52 - 1000 - Website: OKAY