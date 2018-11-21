21/11/2018 14:53:52

MERGER ALERT – DWCH, FPBF, and APTI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

Related content
03:09 - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it i..
19 Nov - 
MERGER ALERT – DWCH and HBK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Remi..
15 Nov - 
Datawatch Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End Fiscal ..

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQCM: DWCH)

Merger Announcement: November 5, 2018

Transaction Details: Datawatch Corporation will be purchased by Altair (NASDAQGS: ALTR). Under the terms of the transaction, Datawatch shareholders will receive $13.10 per share.

To learn more about the DWCH investigation and your rights, go tohttps://www.zlk.com/mna/datawatch-corporation.

FPB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS: FPBF)

Merger Announcement: November 6, 2018

Transaction Details: FPB will be purchased by The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQGM: FBMS). Under the terms of the transaction, FPB shareholders will receive 0.83 shares of First Bancshares common stock for each share of FPB stock they own, subject to adjustment dependent upon the average closing price of First Bancshares’ common stock in the period prior to the closing of the merger. 

To learn more about the FPBF investigation and your rights, go tohttps://www.zlk.com/mna/fpb-financial-corp.

Apptio, Inc. (NASDAQGM: APTI)

Merger Announcement: November 11, 2018

Transaction Details: Apptio will be purchased by Vista Equity Partners. Under the terms of the transaction, Apptio shareholders will receive $38.00 for each share of Apptio stock they own.

To learn more about the APTI investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/apptio-inc

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

14:53 DWCH
MERGER ALERT – DWCH, FPBF, and APTI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
03:09 NFX
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Hamilton, Intersections, Newfield, and Datawatch on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
19 Nov DWCH
MERGER ALERT – DWCH and HBK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
15 Nov DWCH
Datawatch Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End Fiscal 2018 Financial Results
15 Nov IIVI
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Datawatch, ARRIS, and Finisar on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
13 Nov DWCH
Datawatch Angoss Simplifies Data Science and Analytic Tasks on the Apache Spark Platform
08 Nov DWCH
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Datawatch, The Ensign Group, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Diamond Hill Investment Group, Old Republic International, and TechnipFMC plc — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
07 Nov NFX
MERGER ALERT – NFX and DWCH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
06 Nov DWCH
Datawatch Cancels Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 and Full Year Conference Call and Webcast
05 Nov DWCH
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Datawatch Corporation to Altair for $13.10 Per Share is Fair to Shareholders

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
EMC Insurance Group Inc. Announces Receipt of Non-Binding Proposal from Employers Mutual Casualty Company to Acquire Shares and Formation of Special Committee
2
NVIDIA Turing T4 Cloud GPU Adoption Accelerates
3
UPDATE - BriaCell to Present Updated Clinical Data Including Early Safety Data in KEYTRUDA® Combination Study and Positive Phase IIa Monotherapy Efficacy Data at 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
4
Shepherd’s Finance, LLC Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
5
ICOBox Presents A Breakdown of Blockchain News for the Week of November 16, 2018

Related stock quotes

Datawatch Corporation 13.05 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:22
Elmira Savings Bank Declares Cash Dividend
15:17
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for APOG, RYAAY, EIX and MDR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:16
Cosmos Holdings, Inc. Adds Distinguished Member to Its Advisory Board to Fuel International Growth
15:15
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TGTX, ALNY and TRVN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:14
MERGER ALERT – ATHN and ORM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
15:01
Risk Management 20/18: Changes in risk parameters
15:00
Silicon Legal Strategy Hires Vice President of Finance Robert Huey, Continues to Expand
15:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MGI and ATUS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
14:58
Trading in Unit rights (UR) and paid subscription units (BTU) in Unibap AB (417/18)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 November 2018 15:41:52
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-11-21 16:41:52 - 2018-11-21 15:41:52 - 1000 - Website: OKAY