MERGER ALERT – DWCH, FPBF, and APTI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQCM: DWCH)

Merger Announcement: November 5, 2018 Transaction Details: Datawatch Corporation will be purchased by Altair (NASDAQGS: ALTR). Under the terms of the transaction, Datawatch shareholders will receive $13.10 per share.

To learn more about the DWCH investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/datawatch-corporation .

FPB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS: FPBF)

Merger Announcement: November 6, 2018 Transaction Details: FPB will be purchased by The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQGM: FBMS). Under the terms of the transaction, FPB shareholders will receive 0.83 shares of First Bancshares common stock for each share of FPB stock they own, subject to adjustment dependent upon the average closing price of First Bancshares’ common stock in the period prior to the closing of the merger.

To learn more about the FPBF investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/fpb-financial-corp .

Apptio, Inc. (NASDAQGM: APTI) Merger Announcement: November 11, 2018

Transaction Details: Apptio will be purchased by Vista Equity Partners. Under the terms of the transaction, Apptio shareholders will receive $38.00 for each share of Apptio stock they own.

To learn more about the APTI investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/apptio-inc

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com 55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com