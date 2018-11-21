21/11/2018 10:13:00

Monthly Report

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Monthly Report

PR Newswire

London, November 21

21 November 2018

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company")

LEI No.: 2138007UD8FBBVAX9469

Monthly Report

The VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF) monthly report for the period ending 31 October 2018 has today been issued by VinaCapital Investment Management Ltd, the investment manager of the Company. Electronic copies of the report have been emailed to shareholders and can also be downloaded from the Company's website at https://vof.vinacapital.com/monthly-factsheets/.

Copies of the report will also be available, free of charge from the offices of VinaCapital Investment Management Ltd, 17/F, Sun Wah Tower, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, for a period of 30 days from the date of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Michael Truong / Joel Weiden
Investment Manager – Investor Relations and Communications

VinaCapital Investment Management Limited

T: +84 28 3821 9930
E: michael.truong@vinacapital.com

E: joel.weiden@vinacapital.com 

David Benda / Hugh Jonathan
Broker

Numis Securities Limited

T: +44 20 7260 1000
E: funds@numis.com
Jacques Colley
Company Secretary / Administrator

Aztec Financial Services (Guernsey) Limited

T: +44 1481 749 700
E: vinacapital@aztecgroup.co.uk
Edward Gascoigne-Pees
Public Relations (London)

Camarco

T: +44 20 3757 4980
E: ed.gascoigne-pees@camarco.co.uk
David Harris
Marketing and Distribution (London)

Frostrow Capital LLP

T: +44 203 427 3835
E: david.harris@frostrow.com

