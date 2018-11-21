21/11/2018 10:30:00

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 20-November-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            682.25p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            694.85p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            671.45p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            684.05p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc

As at close of business on 20-November-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            483.06p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            484.66p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

As at close of business on 20-November-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            364.60p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            371.40p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            360.44p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            367.24p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
---

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

As at close of business on 20-November-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            292.88p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            298.48p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---

Keystone Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 20-November-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            1752.91p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            1798.09p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            1706.59p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            1751.78p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
---

Invesco Asia Trust plc

As at close of business on 20-November-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            288.78p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            293.31p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 20-November-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            194.84p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            194.95p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 20-November-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            162.26p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            162.79p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 20-November-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            103.49p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            103.69p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 20-November-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            131.29p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            131.56p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---

