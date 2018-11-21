|
|Net Asset Values for
|investment trust companies
|managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
|---
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 20-November-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|682.25p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|694.85p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|671.45p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|684.05p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
|---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
|As at close of business on 20-November-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|483.06p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|484.66p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
|---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
|As at close of business on 20-November-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|364.60p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|371.40p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|360.44p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|367.24p
|LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
|---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
|As at close of business on 20-November-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|292.88p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|298.48p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
|---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 20-November-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1752.91p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1798.09p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1706.59p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1751.78p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
|---
Invesco Asia Trust plc
|As at close of business on 20-November-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|288.78p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|293.31p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
|---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 20-November-2018
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|194.84p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|194.95p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|UK Equity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 20-November-2018
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|162.26p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|162.79p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 20-November-2018
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|103.49p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|103.69p
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 20-November-2018
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|131.29p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|131.56p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---