21/11/2018 11:53:00

Net Asset Value(s)

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 21

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or “JZCP”)

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value (“NAV”)

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31stOctober 2018 was as follows:

Company Name

Date

NAV per Ordinary Share

JZ Capital Partners Limited31st October 2018US$ 9.84

The NAV at 31 October 2018 is $9.84 per share ($9.78 at 30 September 2018). The increase in NAV of 6 cents per share is due to investments gains of 7 cents and income accrued on investments of 3 cents offset by expenses and finance costs of (4 cents).

Enquiries:                               

Company website:         www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Email:      jzcp@ntrs.com

