21/11/2018 13:32:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Related content
20 Nov - 
Net Asset Value(s)
19 Nov - 
Net Asset Value(s)
16 Nov - 
Net Asset Value(s)

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 21

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

 

Fund Name

NAV per share (GBP)

SEDOL

NAV

DATE

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited2.1792B61ND55 (UK)21 November 2018

Date: 21 November 2018        

Enquiries:                                                                                                                                                       

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Tel:  +44 (0) 1481 745736

ts236@ntrs.com

 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

13:32 E:AJG
Net Asset Value(s)
20 Nov E:AJG
Net Asset Value(s)
19 Nov E:AJG
Net Asset Value(s)
16 Nov E:AJG
Net Asset Value(s)
15 Nov E:AJG
Net Asset Value(s)
14 Nov E:AJG
Net Asset Value(s)
14 Nov E:AJG
Monthly Factsheet
13 Nov E:AJG
Net Asset Value(s)
12 Nov E:AJG
Net Asset Value(s)
09 Nov E:AJG
Net Asset Value(s)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
EMC Insurance Group Inc. Announces Receipt of Non-Binding Proposal from Employers Mutual Casualty Company to Acquire Shares and Formation of Special Committee
2
NVIDIA Turing T4 Cloud GPU Adoption Accelerates
3
ICOBox Presents A Breakdown of Blockchain News for the Week of November 16, 2018
4
UPDATE - BriaCell to Present Updated Clinical Data Including Early Safety Data in KEYTRUDA® Combination Study and Positive Phase IIa Monotherapy Efficacy Data at 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
5
Shepherd’s Finance, LLC Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

Related stock quotes

Atlantis Japan Growth Fu.. 182.00 -5.2% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:50
Vornado Leads in Sustainability: Awarded NAREIT’s Leader in the Light Award and Achieved Fitwel Certification at theMART
13:44
Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Goldman Sachs International on STO Structured Products NOK
13:40
LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP
13:40
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Stitch Fix, Veritone, TCG BDC, scPharmaceuticals, Ascent Capital Group, and Tremont Mortgage Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
13:36
Form 8.3 - Barrick Gold Corporation
13:35
Recent Analysis Shows Redfin, Workhorse Group, SG Blocks, Wayside Technology Group, ReTo Eco-Solutions, and Unico American Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
13:32
Net Asset Value(s)
13:31
LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP
13:31
Electra Meccanica Appoints Bal Bhullar as Chief Financial Officer

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 November 2018 14:07:33
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-11-21 15:07:33 - 2018-11-21 14:07:33 - 1000 - Website: OKAY