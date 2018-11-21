21/11/2018 14:44:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 21

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 20 November 2018 was 265.86p (ex income) 269.22p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

21 November 2018

