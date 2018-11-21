21/11/2018 14:57:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Related content
20 Nov - 
Issue of Equity
20 Nov - 
Net Asset Value(s)
19 Nov - 
Issue of Equity

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 21

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 20 November 2018 was 752.78p (ex income) 754.03p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

21 November 2018

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

14:57 E:FGT
Net Asset Value(s)
20 Nov E:FGT
Issue of Equity
20 Nov E:FGT
Net Asset Value(s)
19 Nov E:FGT
Issue of Equity
19 Nov E:FGT
Net Asset Value(s)
19 Nov E:FGT
Result of General Meeting
16 Nov E:FGT
Net Asset Value(s)
16 Nov E:FGT
Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
15 Nov E:FGT
Net Asset Value(s)
14 Nov E:FGT
Issue of Equity

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
EMC Insurance Group Inc. Announces Receipt of Non-Binding Proposal from Employers Mutual Casualty Company to Acquire Shares and Formation of Special Committee
2
NVIDIA Turing T4 Cloud GPU Adoption Accelerates
3
UPDATE - BriaCell to Present Updated Clinical Data Including Early Safety Data in KEYTRUDA® Combination Study and Positive Phase IIa Monotherapy Efficacy Data at 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
4
Shepherd’s Finance, LLC Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
5
ICOBox Presents A Breakdown of Blockchain News for the Week of November 16, 2018

Related stock quotes

Finsbury Growth & Income.. 756.25 -0.4% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:22
Elmira Savings Bank Declares Cash Dividend
15:17
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for APOG, RYAAY, EIX and MDR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:16
Cosmos Holdings, Inc. Adds Distinguished Member to Its Advisory Board to Fuel International Growth
15:15
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TGTX, ALNY and TRVN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:14
MERGER ALERT – ATHN and ORM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
15:01
Risk Management 20/18: Changes in risk parameters
15:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MGI and ATUS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:00
Silicon Legal Strategy Hires Vice President of Finance Robert Huey, Continues to Expand
14:58
Trading in Unit rights (UR) and paid subscription units (BTU) in Unibap AB (417/18)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 November 2018 15:41:28
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-11-21 16:41:28 - 2018-11-21 15:41:28 - 1000 - Website: OKAY