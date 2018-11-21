Net Asset Value(s)

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 20 November 2018 was 752.78p (ex income) 754.03p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

21 November 2018