President Bill Clinton and Author James Patterson Headline Winter Park High School

WINTER PARK, Fla., Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, November 30, Orlando Sentinel and Writer's Block Bookstore will bring President Bill Clinton and the world’s bestselling author James Patterson to Winter Park to discuss their novel, The President is Missing.

Centered around the disappearance of a sitting president, The President is Missing marks the first time a U.S. president has collaborated with a novelist on a work of fiction. The result is a powerful, one-of-a-kind thriller filled with details only a president could offer, and the kind of suspense only James Patterson can deliver.

Clinton, the 42nd President of the United States, is the author of several nonfiction works, including MY LIFE, which was a #1 international bestseller. The President is Missing is his first novel. James Patterson received the Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community from the National Book Foundation. He holds the Guinness World Record for the most #1 New York Times bestsellers, and his books have sold more than 375 million copies worldwide. Released to retailers on June 4, The President is Missing remains timely, raising issues about our world today.

On Friday, November 30, the pair will offer candid insights into their unique collaboration and process. The event will take place at Winter Park High School at 7:00 pm. All tickets include a signed copy of the book and may be purchased at https://unscriptedseries.com/bill-clinton-and-james-patterson/.

The Clinton and Patterson speaking engagement is part of the 2018 Orlando Sentinel Unscripted series, off-the-cuff conversations with thought leaders and tastemakers. Visit https://unscriptedseries.com/ to see past events.

About Tribune Publishing Company

Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ:TPCO) is a media company rooted in award-winning journalism. Headquartered in Chicago, Tribune Publishing Company operates local media businesses in eight markets with titles including the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, The Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel, South Florida's Sun-Sentinel, Virginia’s Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot, The Morning Call of Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and the Hartford Courant. Tribune Publishing Company also operates Tribune Content Agency and The Daily Meal and is majority owner of BestReviews.

Our brands are committed to informing, inspiring and engaging local communities. We create and distribute content across our media portfolio, offering integrated marketing, media, and business services to consumers and advertisers, including digital solutions and advertising opportunities.

About Orlando Sentinel Media Group

Orlando Sentinel Media Group, a subsidiary of Tribune Publishing Company, is a multiplatform media company that reaches an audience of nearly 1 million people across all platforms. As the dominant voice in Central Florida, we reach our consumers through our award-winning print and digital products and services, an array of niche products and customized marketing solutions. Orlando Sentinel Media Group also publishes the leading weekly, Spanish-language newspaper, El Sentinel, and its companion website, ElSentinel.com.

About Writer's Block Bookstore: Central Florida’s only full-service, independent community bookstore, located just one block east of Park Avenue in beautiful downtown Winter Park. Serving the Orlando area since 2014, we have all your favorites, New York Times best-sellers, and Indie Next picks. We host author events, monthly book clubs, coordinate author school visits and offer discounts for educators and loyalty club members.

Contact:

Ana Contreras

acontreras@orlandosentinel.com

407.420.5185

