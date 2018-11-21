21/11/2018 21:05:00

Presidio to Participate in the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO), a leading North American IT solutions provider delivering Digital Infrastructure, Cloud and Security solutions to create agile, secure infrastructure platforms for its customers, today announced that Bob Cagnazzi, Chief Executive Officer, and Neil Johnston, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference at The Westin New York Grand Central Hotel in New York City on Monday, December 3, 2018.

Mr. Cagnazzi will also participate on a panel entitled, “IT Solution Providers: Empowering Digital Transformation,” from 1:50 to 2:55 p.m. Eastern Time.

ABOUT PRESIDIO

Presidio is a leading North American IT solutions provider focused on Digital Infrastructure, Cloud and Security solutions to create agile, secure infrastructure platforms for its customers. We deliver this technology expertise through a full life cycle model of professional, managed, and support services including strategy, consulting, implementation and design. By taking the time to deeply understand how our clients define success, we help them harness technology advances, simplify IT complexity and optimize their environments today while enabling future applications, user experiences, and revenue models. As of June 30, 2018, we serve approximately 8,000 middle-market, large, and government organizations across a diverse range of industries. Approximately 2,900 Presidio professionals, including more than 1,600 technical engineers, are based in 60+ offices across the United States in a unique, local delivery model combined with the national scale of a $2.8 billion dollar industry leader. We are passionate about driving results for our clients and delivering the highest quality of service in the industry. Presidio is majority owned by investment funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). For more information visit: www.presidio.com.

Source: Presidio, Inc.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations

866-232-3762

investors@presidio.com

