EXCHANGE NOTICE, NOVEMBER 21, 2018 SHARES
RAISIO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION
A total of 89,200 K shares converted into V shares will be traded together with the old V shares of Raisio Oyj as of November 22, 2018.
Identifiers of Raisio Oyj's share:
Trading code: RAIKV
ISIN code: FI0009800395
Orderbook id: 24335
Number of shares: 31,849,759
Trading code: RAIVV
ISIN code: FI0009002943
Orderbook id: 24336
Number of shares: 133,299,271
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaqomx.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE, 21. MARRASKUUTA 2018 OSAKKEET
RAISIO OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO
Raisio Oyj:n K-osakkeista V-osakkeiksi muunnetut 89 200 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Raisio Oyj:n V-osakkeiden kanssa 22. marraskuuta 2018 alkaen
Perustiedot:
Kaupankäyntitunnus: RAIKV
ISIN-koodi: FI0009800395
id: 24335
Osakemäärä: 31 849 759
Kaupankäyntitunnus: RAIVV
ISIN-koodi: FI0009002943
id: 24336
Osakemäärä: 133 299 271
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaqomx.com, +358 9 6166 7260