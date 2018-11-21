Recent Analysis Shows Redfin, Workhorse Group, SG Blocks, Wayside Technology Group, ReTo Eco-Solutions, and Unico American Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

Related content

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN), Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS), SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX), Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG), ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO), and Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

RDFN DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=RDFN WKHS DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=WKHS SGBX DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=SGBX WSTG DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=WSTG RETO DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=RETO UNAM DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=UNAM

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN), Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS), SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX), Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG), ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO), and Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 19th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

REDFIN CORPORATION (RDFN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Redfin's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Redfin reported revenue of $140.26MM vs $109.48MM (up 28.11%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.04 vs -$0.50. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Redfin reported revenue of $370.04MM vs $267.20MM (up 38.49%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$4.47 vs -$5.42. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.02. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.73 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

To read the full Redfin Corporation (RDFN) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=RDFN

-----------------------------------------

WORKHORSE GROUP, INC. (WKHS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Workhorse Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Workhorse Group reported revenue of $0.01MM vs $3.07MM (down 99.64%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.12 vs -$0.35. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Workhorse Group reported revenue of $10.85MM vs $6.41MM (up 69.09%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.06 vs -$0.78. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.32. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.57 and is expected to report on March 13th, 2019.

To read the full Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=WKHS

-----------------------------------------

SG BLOCKS, INC. (SGBX) REPORT OVERVIEW

SG Blocks' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, SG Blocks reported revenue of $2.08MM vs $1.40MM (up 49.30%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.24 vs -$0.25. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, SG Blocks reported revenue of $5.06MM vs $1.92MM (up 163.02%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.95 vs -$12.03. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

To read the full SG Blocks, Inc. (SGBX) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=SGBX

-----------------------------------------

WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. (WSTG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Wayside Technology Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Wayside Technology Group reported revenue of $132.39MM vs $116.13MM (up 14.00%) and basic earnings per share $0.40 vs $0.87 (down 54.02%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Wayside Technology Group reported revenue of $449.38MM vs $418.13MM (up 7.47%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.13 vs $1.25 (down 9.60%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

To read the full Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (WSTG) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=WSTG

-----------------------------------------

RETO ECO-SOLUTIONS, INC. (RETO) REPORT OVERVIEW

ReTo Eco-Solutions' Recent Financial Performance

For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, ReTo Eco-Solutions reported revenue of $35.55MM vs $32.42MM (up 9.64%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.35 vs $0.25 (up 40.00%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 24th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

To read the full ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=RETO

-----------------------------------------

UNICO AMERICAN CORPORATION (UNAM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Unico American's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Unico American reported revenue of $8.16MM vs $9.29MM (down 12.18%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.12 vs -$0.55. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Unico American reported revenue of $36.79MM vs $35.27MM (up 4.32%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.64 vs -$0.26. Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

To read the full Unico American Corporation (UNAM) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=UNAM

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT MARKET SOURCE RESEARCH

Market Source Research delivers the key research reports that helps serious investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers find reliable information in today's markets. Market Source Research's team is comprised of financial professionals, many of which hold Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designations and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certifications. Whether identifying emerging trends, or discovering new opportunity, the team at Market Source Research is dedicated to providing accurate, informative, and objective content thatâ€™s ahead of the curve. With insights on individual companies as well as sectors, readers get the industry's best available combination of big-picture perspective as well as granular detail.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Market Source Research's oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Market Source Research's roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Market Source Research have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Market Source Research's Compliance department by Phone, at +1 (704) 343-6361, or by E-mail at compliance@MarketSourceResearch.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Market Source Research, Market Source Research members, and/or Market Source Research affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Market Source Research makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Market Source Research has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Market Source Research is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Hugo Moreau, Media Department

Office: +1 (704) 343-6361

E-mail: media@MarketSourceResearch.com

© 2018 Market Source Research. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@MarketSourceResearch.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.