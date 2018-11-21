21/11/2018 11:50:00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Participation at the 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Metals & Mining Conference

Related content
02 Nov - 
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Completes Acquisition of ..
01 Nov - 
Recent Analysis Shows Phillips 66 Partners LP, Reliance..
01 Nov - 
Reliance Steel Announces Executive Leadership Successio..

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) announced today that Karla Lewis, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and James Hoffman, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Metals & Mining Conference on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at the Goldman Sachs Conference Center in New York, NY. Reliance is scheduled to present at 2:30 p.m. ET and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live over the Internet, hosted on the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.rsac.com. In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the event.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of more than 300 locations in 40 states and thirteen countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and increasing levels of value-added processing. In 2017, Reliance’s average order size was $1,740, approximately 48% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s press releases and additional information are available on the Company’s website at www.rsac.com

CONTACT:      

Brenda Miyamoto

Investor Relations

(213) 576-2428

investor@rsac.com

or Addo Investor Relations

(310) 829-5400

New RS Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

11:50 RS
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Participation at the 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Metals & Mining Conference
02 Nov RS
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Completes Acquisition of All Metals Holding, LLC
01 Nov MO
Recent Analysis Shows Phillips 66 Partners LP, Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Universal Health Realty Income Trust, Altria Group, LPL Financial, and Universal Health Services Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
01 Nov RS
Reliance Steel Announces Executive Leadership Succession
25 Oct RS
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
24 Oct RS
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Acquires Remaining Ownership Interest of Acero Prime, S. de R.L. de C.V. From Joint Venture Partner
11 Oct RS
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results on Thursday, October 25th
28 Sep FOXA
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Gerdau S.A., Chesapeake Utilities, Ford Motor, Twenty-First Century Fox, Reliance Steel & Aluminum, and Sears — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
01 Aug RS
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Completes Acquisitions of KMS Fab, LLC and KMS South, Inc.
26 Jul RS
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Reports Record Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
NVIDIA Turing T4 Cloud GPU Adoption Accelerates
2
EMC Insurance Group Inc. Announces Receipt of Non-Binding Proposal from Employers Mutual Casualty Company to Acquire Shares and Formation of Special Committee
3
ICOBox Presents A Breakdown of Blockchain News for the Week of November 16, 2018
4
UPDATE - BriaCell to Present Updated Clinical Data Including Early Safety Data in KEYTRUDA® Combination Study and Positive Phase IIa Monotherapy Efficacy Data at 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
5
Shepherd’s Finance, LLC Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

Related stock quotes

Reliance Steel & Aluminu.. 78.43 -2.4% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12:21
Listing of bond loan issued by WOW air hf. on STO Corporate Bonds (687/18)
12:20
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Sphere 3D, Solar Senior Capital, The Intergroup, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, and OFS Capital — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
12:06
Form 8.3 - Flybe Group plc
12:00
Valsoft reinforces global car rental management leadership with acquisition of Thermeon Worldwide Limited
12:00
LGI Homes Is Now Selling in Premier Locations in the Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach Metropolitan Area
12:00
Results Announced for November 2018 Nasdaq NQCRD Global Sustainability Index Semi-Annual Performance Review
12:00
Vitality Biopharma Announces Corporate Updates and Completion of an SEC Examination
11:55
ELBIT IMAGING ANNOUNCES SALE OF ADDITIONAL ELBIT MEDICAL SHARES
11:53
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 November 2018 12:40:26
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-11-21 13:40:26 - 2018-11-21 12:40:26 - 1000 - Website: OKAY