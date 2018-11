Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Participation at the 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Metals & Mining Conference

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) announced today that Karla Lewis, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and James Hoffman, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Metals & Mining Conference on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at the Goldman Sachs Conference Center in New York, NY. Reliance is scheduled to present at 2:30 p.m. ET and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live over the Internet, hosted on the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.rsac.com . In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the event.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of more than 300 locations in 40 states and thirteen countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and increasing levels of value-added processing. In 2017, Reliance’s average order size was $1,740, approximately 48% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s press releases and additional information are available on the Company’s website at www.rsac.com .

