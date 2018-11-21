Results Announced for November 2018 Nasdaq NQCRD Global Sustainability Index Semi-Annual Performance Review

New York, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿New York, November 21, 2018 — The Nasdaq, CRD Analytics, a leading provider of independent sustainability investment analytics and The Analyst Desk, strategic advisors creating sustainable returns for global stock exchanges, corporations and investors, announced the results from the November 2018 semi-annual Performance Review of the Nasdaq CRD Global Sustainability Index (Nasdaq: NQCRD).

The Nasdaq NQCRD Global Sustainability Index is one of the leading Global Sustainability Indexes focused on Smart Alpha, which measures the performance of 400 public companies executing a business strategy for Shared Value focused on long-term value creation, financial returns, environmental performance and positive societal impact.

Launched in 2009, the NQCRD Index employs a transparent, rules-based methodology powered by the SmartViewTM 360 analytics platform, which integrates ESG Indicators that align with the Global Reporting Initiative G4 sustainability reporting guidelines, the UN Sustainable Development Goals and other Leading Indicators which measure growth, efficiency and risk management.

As a result of the November 2018 Performance Review, seventeen companies were removed and added to reconstitute the Index.

November 2018 Index Removals: Adtran Inc; Cardinal Health Inc; CTT Rg; EDP-Energias; General Electric; Indus Holdings; Kyocera; Lenovo Group; Rinnai Corp; Schouw; Sun Pharmaceutical; Swiss Re; TDK Corp; Teva Pharmaceuticals; Tsubakimoto Chai; Tupperware Brands; and Zurich Insurance.

November 2018 Index Additions: Advanced Energy; Analog Devices; Barratt Development; Berkley Group; Granite Construction Inc; Home Depot Inc; Kering; Lowes Companies; Maxim Integrated; Mondi Rg; Owens Corning; Pattern Energy; Persimmon Plc; RELX Group; Sherwin Williams Co; Spirax-Sarco Engineering; and Wolters Kluwer.

Quick takeaways from the November 2018 Semi-Annual Performance Review:

5 Industries for the 17 added companies:

29% - Consumer Services (5)

24% - Industrials (4)

18% - Technology (3)

18% - Consumer Goods (3)

6% - Basic Materials (1)

6% - Oil & Gas (1)

4 Countries for the 17 added companies:

53% - United States (9)

35% - United Kingdom (6)

6% - France (1)

6% - Netherlands (1)

More than 30% of newly listed companies have explicitly mapped their performance metrics to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Michael Muyot, President of CRD Analytics and Co-Founder of The Analyst Desk

“We are seeing a faster rate of companies moving up the Sustainable Development maturity curve. Industry leaders are aligning their brands, long-term strategy and operational performance with the UN SDGs and it’s becoming more evident in their financial performance.”

The Nasdaq NQCRD Sustainability Index is evaluated on a semi-annual basis in May and November in the context of more than 4,000 companies for a listing composite of 400 securities recognized as leaders in ESG and Financial performance. For more information about the Nasdaq CRD Global Sustainability Index, including detailed eligibility criteria, visit https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/Overview/NQCRD.

Nasdaq Media Contacts: Matthew Sheahan, + 1.212.231.5945, Matthew.Sheahan@nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Issuer & Investor Contact: Natasha Selzer, Nasdaq, +1.301.978.8623

CRD Analytics Contact: Michael Muyot, +1.347.415.6243, mmuyot@crdanalytics.com

Analyst Desk Contact: Mark A. Serwinowski, +1.720.656.4340, info@analystdesk.com