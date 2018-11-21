Ricardo Salinas Presents In-Kind Donations During Annual “Donativo Hormiga” Fundraiser

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Salinas, a group of dynamic, fast-growing and technologically advanced companies, deeply committed to the modernization of the countries where they operate, announced today that its founder, Ricardo Salinas, presented the Donativo Hormiga program in which Grupo Elektra and Banco Azteca co participate together with Fundación Azteca de Grupo Salinas to support NGOs with in-kind donations.

During the event, Mr. Salinas commented, “The work of civil society is very important to generate the social fabric that keeps us united and proud as Mexicans.” Ricardo Salinas also thanked the tireless humanitarian work carried out for different causes by these organizations throughout the country. In addition to Donativo Hormiga, he also proposed a new fiscal change. "We are proposing to the new government that four of every thousand pesos paid in taxes be channelled directly to an NGO as a tax credit.”

For that reason, Mr. Salinas invited the public institutions to continue working together to improve the social fabric of our communities. "I am sure that the future of our country will be much better if we continue to create the conditions for this inclusive prosperity to be achieved," he added.

Others attending the ceremony were Fabrice Deceliere, CEO of Tiendas Elektra; Antonio Domínguez, Director of Fundación Azteca; Tayde Buenfil Garza, Director of the Mexican Confederation of Organizations in favor of people with Intellectual Disabilities; as well as the representatives from each of the receiving NGOs.

On this occasion, more than 1,380 articles with a value of Ps.2.7 million were delivered to 100 NGOs throughout Mexico dedicated to helping vulnerable populations such as: the homeless, those with cerebral palsy, cystic fibrosis, lip and palate clefts, osteogenesis imperfecta or with incurable diseases, diabetes, pulmonary hypertension, cancer or psychiatric illnesses; people with visual, auditory or psychomotor disabilities; the elderly; single mothers, heads of families who suffer family violence, as well as those dedicated to the care of the environment, sports, and culture, among others.

Among the donated articles are: televisions, computers, laptops, tablets, sound systems, furniture, mattresses, refrigerators, sewing machines, washing machines, stoves, microwaves and blenders, to help equip facilities and strengthen daily activities.

Through 13 years, Donativo Hormiga has supported more than 1,000 institutions from 28 states with 15,000 items, which is equivalent to an investment greater than Ps.25.5 million.

Since 2014, the Donativos Hormiga items have been delivered to the Elektra store closest to the beneficiary institution. The items this year will be distributed to NGOs from 18 states (Baja California, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Colima, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Morelos, Guerrero, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, Nuevo Leon, Yucatán, Zacatecas, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Querétaro), in addition to 46 organizations in Mexico City; all registered in Red Social Azteca and previously registered with Donativo Hormiga.

Through these actions, Grupo Salinas aids Donativo Hormiga to reach out to small NGOs to improve living standards and contribute to the welfare and progress of more and more communities throughout Mexico.

