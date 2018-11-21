21/11/2018 16:30:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: HAS CPB CHGG ADNT COST SFIX GOOG CWH OZK NKTR AQUA RBBN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQGS: HAS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

Class Period: April 24, 2017 and October 23, 2017

Get additional information about HAS: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/hasbro-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

Class Period: August 31, 2017 and May 17, 2018

Get additional information about CPB: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/campbell-soup-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018

Class Period: July 30, 2018 and September 25, 2018

Get additional information about CHGG: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/chegg-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

Class Period: October 31, 2016 and June 11, 2018

Get additional information about ADNT: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/adient-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQGS: COST)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

Class Period: June 6, 2018 and October 25, 2018

Get additional information about COST: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/costco-wholesale-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Class Period: June 8, 2018 and October 1, 2018

Get additional information about SFIX: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/stitch-fix-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Class Period: April 24, 2018 and October 10, 2018

Get additional information about GOOG: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/alphabet-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 18, 2018

Class Period: March 8, 2017 and August 7, 2018

Get additional information about CWH: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/camping-world-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Bank OZK (NASDAQGS: OZK)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 26, 2018

Class Period: February 19, 2016 and October 18, 2018

Get additional information about OZK: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/bank-ozk-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

Class Period: November 11, 2017 and October 2, 2018

Get additional information about NKTR: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/nektar-therapeutics-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

Class Period: November 6, 2017 and October 30, 2018

Get additional information about AQUA: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/evoqua-water-technologies-corp-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Ribbon Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) formerly Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

Class Period: January 8, 2015 and March 24, 2015

Get additional information about SONS: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/sonus-networks-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

250x148_wong.jpg

Related stock quotes

Costco Wholesale Corpora.. 217.88 -0.7% Stock price decreasing
Nektar Therapeutics 37.45 -1.8% Stock price decreasing
Alphabet Inc 1,043.64 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Camping World Holdings I.. 16.97 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Campbell Soup Company 39.64 -2.2% Stock price decreasing
Hasbro Inc 94.76 0.9% Stock price increasing
Adient PLC Ordinary Shar.. 23.69 3.0% Stock price increasing

