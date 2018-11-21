20/11/2018 23:04:01

Shepherd’s Finance, LLC Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

JACKSONVILLE, FL , Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shepherd’s Finance, LLC (“Shepherd’s” or the “Company”) announced its operating results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2018.

2018 Financial Highlights to Date

Loan Growth – Loans receivable, net increased approximately $12.5 million, or 41.6%, to approximately $42.5 million as of September 30, 2018 compared to approximately $30.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.

  

Interest and Fee Income Growth – Interest and fee income on loans increased approximately $0.4 million, or 22.2%, to approximately $2.0 million, and $1.7 million, or 40.8%, to $5.9 million for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, compared to the same periods of 2017. The growth resulted from higher construction loan originations, which was offset by a loss of default rate interest income from foreclosed assets.

  

Net Income – Net income decreased approximately $0.2 million, or 49.8%, to $0.2 million, and remained consistent at approximately $0.7 million for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, compared to the same periods of 2017. The decline in net income resulted from a loss of default rate interest income due to an increase in foreclosed assets and an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses due to an increase in salaries and related expenses.

The CEO of Shepherd’s, Daniel M. Wallach, commented: “While we continued to see significant increases in loan balances, our net income in the third quarter was negatively impacted by an increase in foreclosed assets and an increase in payroll to support the our loan growth. We anticipate our foreclosed assets to decrease in the fourth quarter as we have already sold one asset in during the month of November.”

Results of Operations

Net interest income remained consistent at approximately $0.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and increased $0.6 million to $2.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to the same periods of 2017. The increase for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was primarily from higher weighted average outstanding loan balances, which was partially offset by a loss of interest income and default rate interest due to an increase in foreclosed assets.
  
Non-interest expense increased approximately $0.2 million and $0.5 million to $0.8 million and $2.2 million for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, compared to the same periods of 2017. The increase in non-interest expense related primarily to an increase in salaries and related expenses as the Company had 13 additional employees during the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to the same period of 2017.

Balance Sheet Management

The Company had approximately $3.3 million in cash as of September 30, 2018, compared to approximately $3.5 million as of December 31, 2017.
  
Loans receivable, net totaled approximately $42.5 million as of September 30, 2018, compared to approximately $30.0 million as of December 31, 2017. The increase related primarily to approximately $10.6 million of originations in commercial loans and $2.2 million of originations in real estate development loans.
  
Foreclosed assets totaled approximately $6.3 million as of September 30, 2018, compared to approximately $1.0 million as of December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily due to the reclassification of $4.7 million, consisting of $4.5 million of principal from loans receivable, net and $0.2 million of interest from accrued interest receivable to foreclosed assets on the balance sheet as of September 30, 2018. During the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the Company recorded four deeds in lieu of foreclosure. Three of the four were with a certain borrower with a completed home and two lots. The fourth was with a borrower who defaulted on a loan by failing to make interest payments.
  
Notes payable unsecured, net totaled approximately $24.8 million as of September 30, 2018, compared to approximately $16.9 million as of December 31, 2017. A significant portion of the Company’s notes payable unsecured, net was from the Company’s public notes offering, constituting approximately $18.0 million and $14.1 million as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. The Company expects its notes payable unsecured balance to increase as the Company raises funds in our public notes offering.
  
Notes payable secured, net totaled approximately $20.3 million as of September 30, 2018, compared to approximately $11.6 million as of December 31, 2017. The increase primarily resulted from an increase in the balances on our loan purchase and sale agreements of approximately $7.4 million as of September 30, 2018 compared to the same period of 2017.

Notable 2018 Events to Date

Announcement of an Interest Rate Decrease in the Subordinated Notes Program - Shepherd’s announced the following decreases in interest rates for its public notes offering, effective as of November 16, 2018:

Maturity

(Duration)

 Annual

Interest

Rate

  Annual

Effective

Yield (i)

  Effective

Yield to Maturity (ii)

 
          
12 Months  6.00%  6.17%  6.17%
26 Months  8.00%  8.30%  13.46%
42 Months  9.50%  9.92%  32.83%
48 Months  10.00%  10.47%  48.94%

(i)

The Annual Effective Yield is determined by taking the Annual Interest Rate as a decimal and dividing it by 12 for a monthly rate, then taking that rate plus 1 and multiplying that by itself 11 more times, then subtracting the one back off and converting back to a percentage. For instance, for an Annual Interest Rate of 6.00%, we take .06/12 which is 0.005 plus 1 which is 1.005, and then multiply 1.005 by itself 11 more times which yields 1.0617, then subtracting off the 1, leaving 0.0617, and finally converting to a percentage, which gives us an Annual Effective Yield of 6.17%..
  

(ii)

The Effective Yield to Maturity is determined by taking the Annual Interest Rate as a decimal and dividing it by 12 for a monthly rate, then taking that rate plus 1 and multiplying that by itself by (the total number of months of the investment minus one) times, then subtracting the one back off and converting back to a percentage. For instance, for a 48 month investment with an Annual Interest Rate of 10.00%, we take .10/12 which is .00833 plus 1 which is 1.00833, and then multiply 1.00833 by itself 47 more times which yields 1.4894, then subtracting off the 1, leaving 0.4894, and finally converting to a percentage, which gives us an Effective Yield To Maturity of 48.94%.

About Shepherd’s Finance, LLC

Shepherd’s Finance, LLC is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida and is focused on commercial lending to participants in the residential construction and development industry. As of September 30, 2018, Shepherd’s Finance, LLC had approximately $42.5 million in loan assets and had 239 construction and development loans in 16 states with 68 borrowers. For more information, please visit https://shepherdsfinance.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” or other similar words. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans, or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements following the date of this press release, except as required by law. In addition, the Company, through its senior management, may make from time to time forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the Company’s senior management based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements are identified in the public filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and forward-looking statements contained in this press release or in other public statements of the Company or its senior management should be considered in light of those factors. This is neither an offer nor a solicitation to purchase securities.

Shepherd’s Finance, LLC

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

As of

 

(in thousands of dollars)

 

September 30,

2018

 

 

December 31,

2017

 

  (Unaudited)    

Assets

        
Cash and cash equivalents $3,345  $3,478 
Accrued interest receivable  620   720 
Loans receivable, net  42,541   30,043 
Foreclosed assets  6,323   1,036 
Property, plant and equipment, net  1,023   1,020 
Other assets  274   58 
         
Total assets $54,126  $36,355 
         

Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Equity and Members’ Capital

        

 

        

Liabilities

        

 

        
Customer interest escrow $877  $935 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  863   705 
Accrued interest payable  1,867   1,353 
Notes payable secured, net of deferred financing costs  20,338   11,644 
Notes payable unsecured, net of deferred financing costs  24,847   16,904 
Due to preferred equity member  32   31 
         
Total liabilities  48,824   31,572 
         
Commitments and Contingencies        
         

Redeemable Preferred Equity

        

 

        
Series C preferred equity  1,426   1,097 
         

Members’ Capital

        

 

        
Series B preferred equity  1,320   1,240 
Class A common equity  2,556   2,446 
Members’ capital  3,876   3,686 
         
Total liabilities, redeemable preferred equity and members’ capital $54,126  $36,355 

Shepherd’s Finance, LLC

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited

For the Three and Nine Months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

(in thousands of dollars)

 

2018

 

 

2017

 

 

2018

 

 

2017

 

Interest Income

                
Interest and fee income on loans $2,045  $1,673  $5,917  $4,203 
Interest expense:                
Interest related to secured borrowings  552   342   1,480   718 
Interest related to unsecured borrowings  587   424   1,550   1,192 
Interest expense  1,139   748   3,030   1,910 
                 
Net interest income  906   925   2,887   2,293 
Less: Loan loss provision  2   8   61   34 
                 
Net interest income after loan loss provision  904   917   2,826   2,259 
                 

Non-Interest Income

                
Gain from sale of foreclosed assets  -   -   -   77 
Gain from foreclosure of assets  20   -   20   - 
                 
Total non-interest expense/income  20   -   20   77 
                 
Income  924   917   2,846   2,336 
                 

Non-Interest Expense

                
Selling, general and administrative  680   525   1,988   1,423 
Depreciation and amortization  23   12   61   24 
Loss from sale of foreclosed assets  3   -   3   - 
Loss from foreclosure of assets  47   -   47   - 
Impairment loss on foreclosed assets  4   47   89   202 
                 
Total non-interest expense  757   584   2,188   1,649 
                 

Net Income

 $167   333  $658  $687 

 

                

Earned distribution to preferred equity holders

  69   61   199   149 

 

                

Net income attributable to common equity holders

 $98   272  $459  $538 

Contact: 

Catherine Loftin

Shepherd’s Finance, LLC

13241 Bartram Park Blvd, STE 2401 | Jacksonville, FL, 32258

Direct (904) 518-3422 | Office (302) 752-2688

catherineloftin@shepherdsfinance.com | www.shepherdsfinance.com

Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Nov
VELO
Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
31
18 Nov
VELO
For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
30
16 Nov
PNDORA
Jeg er ikke klogere end andre, hvorfor årsag til fald vil være en gisning - det vil jeg afholde mig ..
19
14 Nov
CHEMM
Jeg har det lidt som vagabonderne Vladimir og Estragon i Samuel Becketts skuespil,hvor de 2 sidder u..
19
16 Nov
NKT
Kære NKT, Bestyrelse og direktion   Jeg vil gerne hører om I selv foranlediger en undersøgelse af om..
16
15 Nov
VELO
Lidt tanker omkring Velos prissætning og hvorfor jeg stadig finder den absurd undervurderet: De h..
16
19 Nov
NKT
Jeg ville lige kontrollerer om Danske Banks NKT analytiker havde nyheder. Det havde han ikke udover ..
15
16 Nov
NKT
@nystart Jeg er ikke uenig med dig, men jeg tror, at du har valgt den forkerte dag at vaere bedrevid..
15
14 Nov
GEN
Faktisk har der været meget stille herinde mht Genmab i rigtig lang tid. Efter at GW fik skræmt alle..
15
20 Nov
VELO
Jeg har igennem mange år været aktionær i Veloxis, og for mig er der ingen tvivl om, at vi vil se en..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
BrainChip to Present at AI Edge Summit
2
Avivagen Announces Clarification to Press Release Issued November 19, 2018
3
The Mass Affluent—Not the “Crazy Rich”—Are Southeast Asia’s New Consumer Megamarket
4
FTI Consulting Releases India Disclosure Index 2018
5
Uxin Reports Unaudited Third Quarter of 2018 Financial Results

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20 Nov
ReWalk Robotics Announces Closing of $12.1 Million Public Offering
20 Nov
EMC Insurance Group Inc. Announces Receipt of Non-Binding Proposal from Employers Mutual Casualty Company to Acquire Shares and Formation of Special Committee
20 Nov
A New SECU Member Services Support Center Brings Job Opportunities to Rocky Mount!
20 Nov
Heartland BancCorp Announces Completion of $30 Million Private Placement of Common Shares
20 Nov
Shepherd’s Finance, LLC Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
20 Nov
Bilibili Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
20 Nov
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in the Jefferies 2018 Global Energy Conference
20 Nov
Reclamation Commissioner to Address California Water Leaders Nov. 29
20 Nov
Flushing Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 November 2018 00:03:45
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-11-21 01:03:45 - 2018-11-21 00:03:45 - 1000 - Website: OKAY