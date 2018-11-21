Shuttle Computer Group’s New Mini Cube Series Loads Up Power and Flexibility in Small Form Factor

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shuttle Computer Group, Inc., one of the world’s leading designers of small form computers, announces its new Coffee Lake-based barebone Cube PC Series: the SH310R4, SH370R6, and SH370R8, with a good, better, best performance range. Like all of Shuttle’s computers, their size belies their power; they offer the performance of a desktop PC from a box a third of the size.

“Engineers are developing sophisticated applications around Block Chains, VR / AR, AI, and Security, which require more computing for developers or end user applications,” said Robert Garcia, channel manager, Shuttle Computer Group, Inc. “Depending on the speed and performance required, Shuttle’s new Cube Series provides the advantage of Intel's 8th generation CPUs and DDR4 memory performance; this Quad and Hexacore platform means that tools and applications run faster and end users execute more with less.”

Shuttle SH370R8: This new flagship computer is Shuttle’s premier mini cube designed for Auto CAD, graphic design, video production, virtual reality, military, security, logistics, video walls, and other computing-intensive applications. It’s equipped with Intel®’s new Coffee Lake platform technology and supports Intel®’s 8th generation LGA 1151v2 95W i3/i5/i7 processors for quick and powerful performance.

Versatility and expandability are the hallmarks of this leading mini cube. Its internal configuration allows for taller, larger graphics cards and bays that accommodate four 3.5-inch hard drives to maximize internal storage. Content creators have plenty of space to house games, raw video, photos, etc.

With 500W of power and integrated graphics, the SH370R8 drives 4K video to three separate displays with HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort connectors. Its two RJ45 ports means fault tolerance and peace of mind. The front panel includes two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports; speaker out; and an external microphone jack for quick access to the most popular peripherals.

The SH370R8’s back panel is a vision of connectivity: one HDMI port; two DisplayPorts; two USB 2.0; two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports; two USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports; three wireless antenna holes; one line in and one line out jack; one audio MIC; and two LAN ports. These provide a wide range of installation and application options.

Shuttle SH370R6: This new midrange mini cube offers four USB 3.1 Gen2 and four USB 3.1 Gen1 ports that support up to 10Gbps, providing two times greater data access speed than a USB 3.1 Gen1 port.

With a Core™ i3/i5/i7 processor graphics core built-in, crystal-clear 4k/Ultra HD 60Hz video playback is supported on three independent displays via DisplayPort and HDMI2.0 interfaces, for easily working on multiple files or tracking video feeds. The SH370R6 is integrated with Intel® Gigabit LAN, M.2 2280 Interface, SATA 6Gb/s, USB 3.1 Gen1, USB 3.1 Gen2, as well as high-speed storage interfaces to provide fast system performance. It also supports Intel®’s new Optane™ Memory to improve data processing and system speed.

The barebones SH370R6 offers lots of room inside: it has one PCI-E x16 slot and one PCI-E x4 for video surveillance cards, multi-display graphic cards, monitor cards, RAID cards, professional sound cards, and more. It supports four DDR4 slots of dual-channel DDR4-2400/2666 memory with a maximum capacity of up to 64GB (16GBx4), providing higher data transmission rates and more efficiency in power consumption. Four SATA 6G slots and two built-in M.2 expansion slots are provided to install a M.2 SSD, WiFi module, or other compatible device for even more applications.

Shuttle SH310R4: This new entry-level Coffee Lake mini cube provides scalability and high performance and is more affordable than users might expect. It features up to six cores and 12 threads, along with integrated UHD graphics, and has more power to handle demanding 4K applications. With HDMI, DP, and VGA outputs, users gain better flexibility for simultaneous dual displays. There is enough room to accommodate a whopping 32GB of DDR4, a fast M.2 SSD, a dual-slot graphics card, and even three storage drives. The front panel is changeable, so users can customizable their computer appearance.

Shuttle Computer Group offers integrators imaging services and customized BIOS, which provides integrators a way to quicken deployments and reduce costs while maintaining consistency.

Shuttle’s new Cube Series computers come with a three-year limited warranty on parts and labor and are currently available.

