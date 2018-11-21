Silicon Legal Strategy Hires Vice President of Finance Robert Huey, Continues to Expand

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Legal Strategy today announced that Robert Huey has joined the firm as Vice President of Finance in its San Francisco office.

As VP of Finance, Robert oversees the planning, financial reporting, accounting, tax, treasury, and financial systems for the firm. Prior to joining SLS, Robert held various senior financial roles in professional service firms including Director of Finance at Meyers Nave, a law firm with attorneys advising on more than 20 complex fields of law, serving public, private and non-profit organizations located throughout California, and as Corporate Controller and Director of Operational Finance for Prophet Brand Strategy, a global consultancy that helps its clients find better ways to grow. Additionally, Robert was an early employee of Zentropy, one of the first digital advertising agencies, where he was Director of Finance. Subsequent to Zentropy’s acquisition by Interpublic Group, Robert was Vice President, Director of Finance for MRM Partners’ Western Region.

"Like a lot of entrepreneurial firms, Silicon Legal is always looking to expand and take things to the next level. I am excited to be able to join a firm that walks the walk, invests in both its people and clients all while maintaining a positive culture that makes it enjoyable to go to work each day," said Huey.

“Robert will play a critical role in the development and implementation of new financial analyses, processes and initiatives that will allow the firm to expand,” said Andre Gharakhanian, partner at Silicon Legal Strategy. “With a team of 40, we are incredibly well-positioned for continued growth into 2019.”

