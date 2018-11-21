SIMEX (OTC: ARGB) launches The Midas Touch Gold (TMTG) token trading

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIMEX newly launched TMTG token trading on 17th of Nov 2018, which stands for The Midas Touch Gold, uses blockchain technology to create an ecosystem for exchanging virtual currency for fiat currency and tangible goods as real gold. The project addresses one of the biggest challenges the cryptocurrency industry faces in providing a platform that brings real value to daily life for many.

The Digital Gold Exchange (DGE), an online/offline electronic gold exchange, will allow people to exchange cryptocurrency for tangible goods and fiat currency. Users will be able to store and trade assets securely on the platform and be able to trade with each other directly.Those with large cryptocurrency holdings will be able to distribute their assets securely with potentially less tax impact.

The DGE platform also allows users selling TMTG coins on the exchange, the coins are retired and sellers will receive MDG as newly-issued coin.

Furthermore, it will eventually expand beyond gold to other precious metals like platinum, white gold, and diamonds. The project focuses on gold since its value is recognized worldwide.

About SIMEX: American Retail Group Inc. (aka Simex Inc.) is a public US corporation registered in Nevada. As the multifunctional digital assets exchange platform SIMEX offer services for listing digital assets, cryptocurrency trades, prepaid SIMEX Black Master Card issuance, servicing in the digital currency (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.) and fiat money.

Contact information:

Email: info@simex.global

Headquarters: 2300 West Sahara, Office 400, Las Vegas, 89102