21/11/2018 17:54:04

Sunniva Inc. to Announce 2018 Third Quarter Results on November 28, 2018

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunniva Inc. (“Sunniva” or the “Company”) (CSE:SNN) (OTCQB:SNNVF), a North American provider of cannabis products and services, plans to release its results for the third quarter 2018, after market close on Wednesday, November 28, 2018.

The Company’s executive management will discuss the results and provide an operational update during a conference call on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at 11:00 am Eastern Time / 8:00 am Pacific Time.  To participate in the call please dial 1-800-319-4610, or (604) 638-5340.  An audio replay will be available shortly after the call by dialing 1-855-669-9658 or (604) 674-8052 and entering code 2792.  The replay will be available for two weeks following the call.

About Sunniva Inc.

Sunniva, through its subsidiaries, is a vertically integrated cannabis company operating in the world’s two largest cannabis markets – Canada and California.  Our ability to leverage our large-scale, purpose-built cGMP designed greenhouses, offering better quality assurance with cannabis products free from pesticides, uniquely positions Sunniva as a leading supplier of safe, high quality products at scale. Through our strategically positioned cultivation and extraction facilities, we are launching Sunniva branded products in various product categories including premium concentrates, vape cartridges, flower, pre-rolls, and beverages as well as aggressively pursuing upstream vertical opportunities including distribution and retail expansion. Sunniva's management and board of directors have a proven track record for creating significant shareholder value both in the healthcare and biotech industries.

Company Contact:

Dr. Anthony Holler

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Investor Contact: 

Phil Carlson / Erika Kay 

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phone: (212) 896-1233  

Email: pcarlson@kcsa.com / ekay@kcsa.com

Media Contact:

Katelyn Tumino

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phone: (212) 896-1252

Email: ktumino@kcsa.com

            

sunniva.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Nov
VELO
Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
31
18 Nov
VELO
For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
30
13:49
GOMX
Jeg har aldrig rigtigt forstået behovet for at håne andre for at miste penge på en investering. Jeg ..
19
16 Nov
PNDORA
Jeg er ikke klogere end andre, hvorfor årsag til fald vil være en gisning - det vil jeg afholde mig ..
19
20 Nov
GEN
MAJA bliver 1. behandlingsvalg i USA og resten af verden - det kan der ikke længere være tvivl om me..
17
19 Nov
NKT
Jeg ville lige kontrollerer om Danske Banks NKT analytiker havde nyheder. Det havde han ikke udover ..
16
16 Nov
NKT
Kære NKT, Bestyrelse og direktion   Jeg vil gerne hører om I selv foranlediger en undersøgelse af om..
16
15 Nov
VELO
Lidt tanker omkring Velos prissætning og hvorfor jeg stadig finder den absurd undervurderet: De h..
16
16 Nov
NKT
@nystart Jeg er ikke uenig med dig, men jeg tror, at du har valgt den forkerte dag at vaere bedrevid..
15
20 Nov
VELO
Jeg har igennem mange år været aktionær i Veloxis, og for mig er der ingen tvivl om, at vi vil se en..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
EMC Insurance Group Inc. Announces Receipt of Non-Binding Proposal from Employers Mutual Casualty Company to Acquire Shares and Formation of Special Committee
2
NVIDIA Turing T4 Cloud GPU Adoption Accelerates
3
Shepherd’s Finance, LLC Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
4
UPDATE - BriaCell to Present Updated Clinical Data Including Early Safety Data in KEYTRUDA® Combination Study and Positive Phase IIa Monotherapy Efficacy Data at 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
5
ICOBox Presents A Breakdown of Blockchain News for the Week of November 16, 2018

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:30
End of Day
18:21
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Bank OZK To Contact The Firm
18:12
10,249 Cans of Food Donated by OnTrac to St. Vincent de Paul
18:11
President Bill Clinton and Author James Patterson Headline Winter Park High School
18:06
Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
18:00
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Edison International To Contact The Firm
18:00
NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
18:00
Culp, Inc. to Broadcast Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call Live on the Internet
17:57
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against McDermott International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 November 2018 18:49:53
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-11-21 19:49:53 - 2018-11-21 18:49:53 - 1000 - Website: OKAY