Sunniva Inc. to Announce 2018 Third Quarter Results on November 28, 2018

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunniva Inc. (“Sunniva” or the “Company”) (CSE:SNN) (OTCQB:SNNVF), a North American provider of cannabis products and services, plans to release its results for the third quarter 2018, after market close on Wednesday, November 28, 2018.

The Company’s executive management will discuss the results and provide an operational update during a conference call on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at 11:00 am Eastern Time / 8:00 am Pacific Time. To participate in the call please dial 1-800-319-4610, or (604) 638-5340. An audio replay will be available shortly after the call by dialing 1-855-669-9658 or (604) 674-8052 and entering code 2792. The replay will be available for two weeks following the call.

About Sunniva Inc.

Sunniva, through its subsidiaries, is a vertically integrated cannabis company operating in the world’s two largest cannabis markets – Canada and California. Our ability to leverage our large-scale, purpose-built cGMP designed greenhouses, offering better quality assurance with cannabis products free from pesticides, uniquely positions Sunniva as a leading supplier of safe, high quality products at scale. Through our strategically positioned cultivation and extraction facilities, we are launching Sunniva branded products in various product categories including premium concentrates, vape cartridges, flower, pre-rolls, and beverages as well as aggressively pursuing upstream vertical opportunities including distribution and retail expansion. Sunniva's management and board of directors have a proven track record for creating significant shareholder value both in the healthcare and biotech industries.

Company Contact: Dr. Anthony Holler

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Investor Contact: Phil Carlson / Erika Kay KCSA Strategic Communications Phone: (212) 896-1233 Email: pcarlson@kcsa.com / ekay@kcsa.com Media Contact: Katelyn Tumino KCSA Strategic Communications Phone: (212) 896-1252 Email: ktumino@kcsa.com