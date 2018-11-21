21/11/2018 21:10:00

Synthesis Energy Systems Regains Nasdaq Compliance

HOUSTON, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (SES) (NASDAQ: SES) announced today that it has been informed by The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC that, based on the Company’s filing of the Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, that the company complies with the periodic filing requirement of Rule 5250(c)(1).

About Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc.

Synthesis Energy Systems (SES) is a Houston-based technology company focused on generating clean, high-value energy from low-cost and low-grade coal, biomass and municipal solid waste through its proprietary technology for conversion of these resources into a clean synthesis gas (syngas) and methane. SES’s proprietary technology enables the production of clean, low-cost power, industrial fuel gas, chemicals, fertilizers, transportation fuels, and substitute natural gas, replacing expensive natural gas-based energy. SES’s technology can also produce high-purity hydrogen for cleaner transportation fuels. SES enables greater fuel flexibility for both large-scale and efficient small- to medium-scale operations close to fuel sources. Fuel sources include low-rank, low-cost high ash, high moisture coals, which are significantly cheaper than higher grade coals, waste coals, biomass, and municipal solid waste feedstocks. SES: Growth With Blue Skies. For more information, please visit: www.synthesisenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act.  All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.  Among those risks, trends and uncertainties are the ability of Batchfire Resources Pty Ltd (“BFR”), and Australian Future Energy Pty Ltd management to successfully grow and develop their Australian assets and operations, including Callide, Pentland, and the Gladstone Energy and Ammonia Project; the ability of BFR to produce earnings and pay dividends; the ability of SES EnCoal Energy sp. z o. o. management to successfully grow and develop projects, assets and operations in Poland; our ability to raise additional capital; our indebtedness and the amount of cash required to service our indebtedness; our ability to find a partner for our technology business; our ability to develop and expand business of the Tianwo-SES Joint Venture in the joint venture territory; our ability to develop our power business unit and our other business verticals, including DRI steel, through our marketing arrangement with Midrex Technologies; our ability to successfully develop our licensing business; the ability of our project with Yima to produce earnings and pay dividends; the economic conditions of countries where we are operating; events or circumstances which result in an impairment of our assets; our ability to reduce operating costs; our ability to make distributions and repatriate earnings from our Chinese operations; our ability to maintain our listing on the NASDAQ Stock Market; our ability to successfully commercialize our technology at a larger scale and higher pressures; commodity prices, including in particular natural gas, crude oil, methanol and power; the availability and terms of financing; our customers’ and/or our ability to obtain the necessary approvals and permits for future projects; our ability to estimate the sufficiency of existing capital resources; the sufficiency of internal controls and procedures; and our results of operations in countries outside of the U.S., where we are continuing to pursue and develop projects. Although we believe that in making such forward-looking statements our expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements may be influenced by factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those projected by us. We cannot assure you that the assumptions upon which such forward-looking statements are based will prove to be correct.  Please refer to our latest Form 10-K available on our website at www.synthesisenergy.com.

Contact:

MDC Group

Investor Relations:

David Castaneda

Arsen Mugurdumov

414.351.9758

IR@synthesisenergy.com

Media Relations:

Susan Roush

805.624.7624

PR@synthesisenergy.com

Synthesis Energy Systems Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Nov
VELO
Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
31
18 Nov
VELO
For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
30
13:49
GOMX
Jeg har aldrig rigtigt forstået behovet for at håne andre for at miste penge på en investering. Jeg ..
25
16 Nov
PNDORA
Jeg er ikke klogere end andre, hvorfor årsag til fald vil være en gisning - det vil jeg afholde mig ..
19
20 Nov
GEN
MAJA bliver 1. behandlingsvalg i USA og resten af verden - det kan der ikke længere være tvivl om me..
17
13:49
GOMX
Snart er vel relativt.    Kan vi snart bo på månen? Skal du snart på toilettet? Personligt tror jeg ..
16
19 Nov
NKT
Jeg ville lige kontrollerer om Danske Banks NKT analytiker havde nyheder. Det havde han ikke udover ..
16
16 Nov
NKT
Kære NKT, Bestyrelse og direktion   Jeg vil gerne hører om I selv foranlediger en undersøgelse af om..
16
15 Nov
VELO
Lidt tanker omkring Velos prissætning og hvorfor jeg stadig finder den absurd undervurderet: De h..
16
16 Nov
NKT
@nystart Jeg er ikke uenig med dig, men jeg tror, at du har valgt den forkerte dag at vaere bedrevid..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
EMC Insurance Group Inc. Announces Receipt of Non-Binding Proposal from Employers Mutual Casualty Company to Acquire Shares and Formation of Special Committee
2
NVIDIA Turing T4 Cloud GPU Adoption Accelerates
3
UPDATE - BriaCell to Present Updated Clinical Data Including Early Safety Data in KEYTRUDA® Combination Study and Positive Phase IIa Monotherapy Efficacy Data at 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
4
Shepherd’s Finance, LLC Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
5
ICOBox Presents A Breakdown of Blockchain News for the Week of November 16, 2018

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:24
Keweenaw Land Reports Third Quarter Results
21:15
VMware to Present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
21:15
Twilio Announces HSR Clearance for Proposed Transaction of SendGrid
21:15
iPass Shares to Resume Trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market on November 23, 2018
21:10
Synthesis Energy Systems Regains Nasdaq Compliance
21:05
Zafgen to Present at the 30th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference
21:05
Presidio to Participate in the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
21:05
SeaSpine to Participate in the 30th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference
20:57
Hudson Technologies Enters Into Extension Letter Related to Interim Waiver and Second Amendment to Its Term Loan Credit and Security Agreement

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 November 2018 21:45:04
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-11-21 22:45:04 - 2018-11-21 21:45:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY