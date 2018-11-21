Tamino Minerals, Inc. Announces Fake News Update

MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Tamino Minerals, Inc. ("Tamino" or the "Company") (OTC Markets: TINO) Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, is pleased to announce an update regarding the recent string of fake press releases. On November 6th, 2018 two news articles were released via Business Wire (a Berkshire Hathaway Company) unbeknownst to Tamino Minerals, Inc. These press releases were utterly misleading and were released under false pretenses by unknown sources. We have reported these instances to the proper authorities and Business Wire. Almost all publications of these press releases have been deleted, as we continue to receive messages of all the places where such bogus releases were posted. An ongoing investigation is occurring to determine the culprits and bring them to justice. Tamino Minerals, Inc. does not condone this stock manipulation and wants investors to be aware that we have done everything in our power to make this right.

Preparation of NI 43-101 Report

We would also like to update shareholders on our company and our vision. Currently, the company is focused on obtaining a completed NI 43-101 Report.

This report will disclose information about our mining properties and will put investors at ease, knowing the property has been explored and visited by qualified geologists.

Preparation of Audited Financial Statements

Additionally, we plan once we complete a NI 43-101 Report we will proceed to audit our company, which in turn will allow us to complete all needed filings to become current with OTC Markets. As previously discussed, we will be releasing news regarding acquisitions in the near term, so please stay tuned.

Precious minerals have seen significant price appreciation lately and our company wants to take full advantage of this opportunity. We are very excited to revitalize this company and are very happy to have you all as investors.

TAMINO MINERALS, INC.

TAMINO MINERALS INC. is exploring for gold deposits within a prolific gold producing geologic state, Sonora.

On behalf of the Board,

“Pedro Villagran-Garcia”

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

Tamino Minerals, Inc.

For further information, please contact the Company at 1-971-285-4570 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the company's control with respect to its plans or operations. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.