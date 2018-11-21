21/11/2018 20:55:55

Tamino Minerals, Inc. Announces Fake News Update

MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Tamino Minerals, Inc. ("Tamino" or the "Company") (OTC Markets: TINO) Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, is pleased to announce an update regarding the recent string of fake press releases.  On November 6th, 2018 two news articles were released via Business Wire (a Berkshire Hathaway Company)  unbeknownst to Tamino Minerals, Inc.  These press releases were utterly misleading and were released under false pretenses by unknown sources.  We have reported these instances to the proper authorities and Business Wire.  Almost all publications of these press releases have been deleted, as we continue to receive messages of all the places where such bogus releases were posted.  An ongoing investigation is occurring to determine the culprits and bring them to justice.  Tamino Minerals, Inc. does not condone this stock manipulation and wants investors to be aware that we have done everything in our power to make this right.

Preparation of NI 43-101 Report

We would also like to update shareholders on our company and our vision.  Currently, the company is focused on obtaining a completed NI 43-101 Report. 

This report will disclose information about our mining properties and will put investors at ease, knowing the property has been explored and visited by qualified geologists. 

Preparation of Audited Financial Statements

Additionally, we plan once we complete a NI 43-101 Report we will proceed to audit our company, which in turn will allow us to complete all needed filings to become current with OTC Markets.  As previously discussed, we will be releasing news regarding acquisitions in the near term, so please stay tuned. 

Precious minerals have seen significant price appreciation lately and our company wants to take full advantage of this opportunity.  We are very excited to revitalize this company and are very happy to have you all as investors. 

TAMINO MINERALS, INC.

TAMINO MINERALS INC. is exploring for gold deposits within a prolific gold producing geologic state, Sonora.

On behalf of the Board,

“Pedro Villagran-Garcia”

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

Tamino Minerals, Inc.

For further information, please contact the Company at 1-971-285-4570 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the company's control with respect to its plans or operations. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

logo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Nov
VELO
Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
31
18 Nov
VELO
For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
30
13:49
GOMX
Jeg har aldrig rigtigt forstået behovet for at håne andre for at miste penge på en investering. Jeg ..
25
16 Nov
PNDORA
Jeg er ikke klogere end andre, hvorfor årsag til fald vil være en gisning - det vil jeg afholde mig ..
19
20 Nov
GEN
MAJA bliver 1. behandlingsvalg i USA og resten af verden - det kan der ikke længere være tvivl om me..
17
13:49
GOMX
Snart er vel relativt.    Kan vi snart bo på månen? Skal du snart på toilettet? Personligt tror jeg ..
16
19 Nov
NKT
Jeg ville lige kontrollerer om Danske Banks NKT analytiker havde nyheder. Det havde han ikke udover ..
16
16 Nov
NKT
Kære NKT, Bestyrelse og direktion   Jeg vil gerne hører om I selv foranlediger en undersøgelse af om..
16
15 Nov
VELO
Lidt tanker omkring Velos prissætning og hvorfor jeg stadig finder den absurd undervurderet: De h..
16
16 Nov
NKT
@nystart Jeg er ikke uenig med dig, men jeg tror, at du har valgt den forkerte dag at vaere bedrevid..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
EMC Insurance Group Inc. Announces Receipt of Non-Binding Proposal from Employers Mutual Casualty Company to Acquire Shares and Formation of Special Committee
2
NVIDIA Turing T4 Cloud GPU Adoption Accelerates
3
UPDATE - BriaCell to Present Updated Clinical Data Including Early Safety Data in KEYTRUDA® Combination Study and Positive Phase IIa Monotherapy Efficacy Data at 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
4
Shepherd’s Finance, LLC Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
5
ICOBox Presents A Breakdown of Blockchain News for the Week of November 16, 2018

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:30
Oranco, Inc. Reports Increased Revenues for First Quarter 2018 Financial Results
21:30
Crop One Holdings Reaffirms the Superior Cleanliness and Safety of FreshBox Farms’ Leafy Greens
21:24
Keweenaw Land Reports Third Quarter Results
21:15
VMware to Present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
21:15
Twilio Announces HSR Clearance for Proposed Transaction of SendGrid
21:15
iPass Shares to Resume Trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market on November 23, 2018
21:10
Synthesis Energy Systems Regains Nasdaq Compliance
21:05
Zafgen to Present at the 30th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference
21:05
Presidio to Participate in the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 November 2018 21:48:21
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-11-21 22:48:21 - 2018-11-21 21:48:21 - 1000 - Website: OKAY