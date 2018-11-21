21/11/2018 19:00:39

Technology Revealed LLC and St. Mary School form Operation St. Nicholas

MILFORD, Conn., Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology Revealed LLC (TR), an Apple-focused IT consulting, support, and services firm, is partnering with St. Mary School, a Catholic PreK-Grade 8 parochial school located in Milford to collect donations and provide Christmas trees to active duty and inactive service members from Connecticut and their families through the Milford VFW.

“I get really emotional when I hear about our troops facing hard times. These men and women put everything on the line so we can live in peace and prosperity. That some of them can’t afford Christmas trees, or that their kids go without simple gifts from Santa really hits home,” said Frank Zabski, founder and managing member of Technology Revealed. “This country has given me and my family so much over the years, and it's our turn to give back.”

The joint endeavor is called Operation St. Nicholas, and they have a GoFundMe page set up to accept monetary contributions that help pay for Christmas trees for the families of underprivileged service members in Connecticut, and for gifts for their children. Volunteers are also needed to assist with packaging and deliveries. For more information, or to make a contribution, please visit https://operationstnicholas.org

St. Mary School’s annual Christmas tree and wreath sale will begin on November 24th with fresh cut trees and wreaths coming straight from Quebec, Canada.  Handmade cemetery pieces will also be for sale.  Hours are Mon-Fri 5pm-9pm and 9am-9pm Sat & Sun and St. Mary School is located at 72 Gulf Street in Milford.  All proceeds benefit St. Mary School. 

About St. Mary School

St. Mary School is a fully accredited member of the Commission on Independent Schools and the New England Association of Schools and Colleges. Located in Milford, CT, the school provides a nurturing and challenging environment which encourages children from preschool through grade eight to grow in faith and knowledge. The school integrates Catholic beliefs with a strong academic curriculum. The goal of the school is to prepare its students to become citizens who live the message of Jesus by serving others.

Learn more at: https://www.saintmaryschoolmilford.org

About Technology Revealed

In business for more than 25 years, Technology Revealed is the leading provider of Apple IT, support, and consulting services in Connecticut, Westchester County NY, and in New York City. Technology Revealed is a highly respected member of the Apple Consultants Network, employs a team of fully qualified Apple Certified engineers, and consistently earns rave reviews from its corporate and consumer clients.

Learn more at: https://www.technologyrevealed.com

Media Contact

Frank Zabski

Managing Member

Technology Revealed LLC

fzabski@trmacs.com

TR_ID_Proposals-201809.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Nov
VELO
Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
31
18 Nov
VELO
For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
30
13:49
GOMX
Jeg har aldrig rigtigt forstået behovet for at håne andre for at miste penge på en investering. Jeg ..
23
16 Nov
PNDORA
Jeg er ikke klogere end andre, hvorfor årsag til fald vil være en gisning - det vil jeg afholde mig ..
19
20 Nov
GEN
MAJA bliver 1. behandlingsvalg i USA og resten af verden - det kan der ikke længere være tvivl om me..
17
19 Nov
NKT
Jeg ville lige kontrollerer om Danske Banks NKT analytiker havde nyheder. Det havde han ikke udover ..
16
16 Nov
NKT
Kære NKT, Bestyrelse og direktion   Jeg vil gerne hører om I selv foranlediger en undersøgelse af om..
16
15 Nov
VELO
Lidt tanker omkring Velos prissætning og hvorfor jeg stadig finder den absurd undervurderet: De h..
16
13:49
GOMX
Snart er vel relativt.    Kan vi snart bo på månen? Skal du snart på toilettet? Personligt tror jeg ..
15
16 Nov
NKT
@nystart Jeg er ikke uenig med dig, men jeg tror, at du har valgt den forkerte dag at vaere bedrevid..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
EMC Insurance Group Inc. Announces Receipt of Non-Binding Proposal from Employers Mutual Casualty Company to Acquire Shares and Formation of Special Committee
2
NVIDIA Turing T4 Cloud GPU Adoption Accelerates
3
UPDATE - BriaCell to Present Updated Clinical Data Including Early Safety Data in KEYTRUDA® Combination Study and Positive Phase IIa Monotherapy Efficacy Data at 2018 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
4
Shepherd’s Finance, LLC Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
5
ICOBox Presents A Breakdown of Blockchain News for the Week of November 16, 2018

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:53
ALTICE LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Altice USA, Inc. To Contact The Firm
19:40
CB Financial Services, Inc. Announces 4.5% Increase to Quarterly Cash Dividend
19:38
GenOn Energy, Inc. reports third-quarter financial results
19:00
Technology Revealed LLC and St. Mary School form Operation St. Nicholas
19:00
Sphere 3D Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Listing Requirements
19:00
Nurix Therapeutics to Present at the 30th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference
19:00
I-AM Capital Acquisition Company Announces Closing of Transaction with SMAAASH Entertainment, a fast-growing global virtual reality gaming and sports entertainment company
18:30
End of Day
18:21
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Bank OZK To Contact The Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 November 2018 20:21:51
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-11-21 21:21:51 - 2018-11-21 20:21:51 - 1000 - Website: OKAY