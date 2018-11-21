Technology Revealed LLC and St. Mary School form Operation St. Nicholas

MILFORD, Conn., Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology Revealed LLC (TR), an Apple-focused IT consulting, support, and services firm, is partnering with St. Mary School, a Catholic PreK-Grade 8 parochial school located in Milford to collect donations and provide Christmas trees to active duty and inactive service members from Connecticut and their families through the Milford VFW.

“I get really emotional when I hear about our troops facing hard times. These men and women put everything on the line so we can live in peace and prosperity. That some of them can’t afford Christmas trees, or that their kids go without simple gifts from Santa really hits home,” said Frank Zabski, founder and managing member of Technology Revealed. “This country has given me and my family so much over the years, and it's our turn to give back.”

The joint endeavor is called Operation St. Nicholas, and they have a GoFundMe page set up to accept monetary contributions that help pay for Christmas trees for the families of underprivileged service members in Connecticut, and for gifts for their children. Volunteers are also needed to assist with packaging and deliveries. For more information, or to make a contribution, please visit https://operationstnicholas.org

St. Mary School’s annual Christmas tree and wreath sale will begin on November 24th with fresh cut trees and wreaths coming straight from Quebec, Canada. Handmade cemetery pieces will also be for sale. Hours are Mon-Fri 5pm-9pm and 9am-9pm Sat & Sun and St. Mary School is located at 72 Gulf Street in Milford. All proceeds benefit St. Mary School.

About St. Mary School

St. Mary School is a fully accredited member of the Commission on Independent Schools and the New England Association of Schools and Colleges. Located in Milford, CT, the school provides a nurturing and challenging environment which encourages children from preschool through grade eight to grow in faith and knowledge. The school integrates Catholic beliefs with a strong academic curriculum. The goal of the school is to prepare its students to become citizens who live the message of Jesus by serving others.

Learn more at: https://www.saintmaryschoolmilford.org

About Technology Revealed

In business for more than 25 years, Technology Revealed is the leading provider of Apple IT, support, and consulting services in Connecticut, Westchester County NY, and in New York City. Technology Revealed is a highly respected member of the Apple Consultants Network, employs a team of fully qualified Apple Certified engineers, and consistently earns rave reviews from its corporate and consumer clients.

Learn more at: https://www.technologyrevealed.com

Media Contact

Frank Zabski

Managing Member

Technology Revealed LLC

fzabski@trmacs.com