The observation status of Dome Energy AB (publ) is removed (415/18)

On October 12, 2018, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in Dome Energy AB (publ) were to receive observation status with reference to that circumstances existed that resulted in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company’s financial position.

On October 31, 2018, the company published a press release with information that the extraordinary general meeting resolved on inter alia a directed issue of warrants. According to the press release, the company has, following the extra general meeting’s resolution to issue warrants, working capital for at least three months.

With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Dome Energy AB (publ) (DOME, ISIN code SE0011415710, order book ID 079783) shall be removed with effect as of today, November 21, 2018.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linn Ejderhamn, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB