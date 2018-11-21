21/11/2018 13:27:12

Thunder Energies Releases an Illustrated Video on the Operation and Use of the Directional Neutron Source for the Detection of Precious Metals in Mining Operations

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, CEO and Chief Scientist of Thunder Energies Corporation, a publicly traded company with stock symbol (OTCQB:TNRG), announces the release of an educational video illustrating the principal of operation and the use of Thunder Energies' Directional Neutron Source to detect the presence and concentration of precious metals in mining operations (https://pubrelco.com/index.php/tec-mining). 

Dr Santilli states: "A number of shareholders of our Company have contacted me requesting to explain in Layman's terms how precious metals can be detected in mining operations via the use of our Directional Neutron Source. In response to those inquiries, we have collaborated with the New York PR company Pubrelco to prepare the above quoted illustrated video that I believe answers all of these questions to date.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli

CEO & Chief Scientist

Info@Thunder-Energies.com

727-940-3944

