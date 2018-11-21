Thunder Energies Releases an Illustrated Video on the Operation and Use of the Directional Neutron Source for the Detection of Precious Metals in Mining Operations

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, CEO and Chief Scientist of Thunder Energies Corporation, a publicly traded company with stock symbol (OTCQB:TNRG), announces the release of an educational video illustrating the principal of operation and the use of Thunder Energies' Directional Neutron Source to detect the presence and concentration of precious metals in mining operations (https://pubrelco.com/index.php/tec-mining).

Dr Santilli states: "A number of shareholders of our Company have contacted me requesting to explain in Layman's terms how precious metals can be detected in mining operations via the use of our Directional Neutron Source. In response to those inquiries, we have collaborated with the New York PR company Pubrelco to prepare the above quoted illustrated video that I believe answers all of these questions to date.

