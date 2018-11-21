Trading in Unit rights (UR) and paid subscription units (BTU) in Unibap AB (417/18)

As from November 27, 2018, Unit rights issued by Unibap AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until December 10, 2018.

Instrument: Unit rights Short name: UNIBAP UR Round lot: 1 ISIN code: SE0011984830 Orderbook ID: 163761 Market Segment: First North STO / 8 Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 Mic Code: FNSE

As from November 27, 2018, paid subscribed units issued by Unibap AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.

Instrument: Paid subscribed units Short name: UNIBAP BTU Round lot: 1 ISIN code: SE0011984848 Orderbook ID: 163762 Market Segment: First North STO / 8 Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 Mic Code: FNSE