Trading in Unit rights (UR) and paid subscription units (BTU) in Unibap AB (417/18)

As from November 27, 2018, Unit rights issued by Unibap AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until December 10, 2018.
Instrument:
Unit rights
Short name:
UNIBAP UR
Round lot:
1
ISIN code:
SE0011984830
Orderbook ID:
163761
Market Segment:
First North STO / 8
Tick size Table:
MiFID II tick size table / 230
Mic Code:
FNSE
As from November 27, 2018, paid subscribed units issued by Unibap AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.
Instrument:
Paid subscribed units
Short name:
UNIBAP BTU
Round lot:
1
ISIN code:
SE0011984848
Orderbook ID:
163762
Market Segment:
First North STO / 8
Tick size Table:
MiFID II tick size table / 230
Mic Code:
FNSE
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB.
For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on 08-503 015 50.