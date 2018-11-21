21/11/2018 21:15:00

VMware to Present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced that Sanjay Poonen, VMware’s chief operating officer, customer operations, will present as a speaker at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference in New York, NY on Monday, December 3, 2018 at 10:15 a.m. PT/ 1:15 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available on VMware’s Investor Relations page at https://ir.vmware.com.  The replay of the webcast will be available for two months. 

About VMware

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s compute, cloud, mobility, networking and security offerings provide a dynamic and efficient digital foundation to over 500,000 customers globally, aided by an ecosystem of 75,000 partners. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, this year VMware celebrates twenty years of breakthrough innovation benefiting business and society. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html.

Additional Information

VMware's website is located at www.vmware.com, and its investor relations website is located at https://ir.vmware.com. VMware's goal is to maintain the investor relations website as a portal through which investors can easily find or navigate to pertinent information about VMware, all of which is made available free of charge. The additional information includes materials that VMware files with the SEC; announcements of investor conferences and events at which its executives talk about VMware's products, services and competitive strategies; webcasts of our quarterly earnings calls, investor conferences and events (archives of which are also available for a limited time); additional information on VMware's financial metrics, including reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures; press releases on quarterly earnings, product and service announcements, legal developments and international news; corporate governance information; and other news, blogs and announcements that VMware may post from time to time that investors may find useful or interesting.

Contacts:

Sandra Kerrigan

VMware Investor Relations

skerrigan@vmware.com

Michael Thacker

VMware Global Communications

mthacker@vmware.com

