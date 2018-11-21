21/11/2018 21:05:00

Zafgen to Present at the 30th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zafgen, Inc. (Nasdaq:ZFGN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary knowledge of MetAP2 systems biology to develop novel therapies for patients affected by a range of metabolic diseases, announced today that Jeffrey Hatfield, Chief Executive Officer of Zafgen, Inc. will present a company overview at the 30th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through the Events and Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company's website (www.zafgen.com) for 90 days following the conclusion of the live event.

About Zafgen

Zafgen (Nasdaq:ZFGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary MetAP2 biology platform to develop novel therapies for patients affected by complex metabolic diseases. Zafgen has pioneered the study of MetAP2 inhibitors in both common and rare metabolic disorders and is currently advancing programs for type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome and liver diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, ZGN-1061, a MetAP2 inhibitor for difficult-to-control type 2 diabetes, has successfully completed the initial part of a Phase 2 clinical trial. Learn more at www.zafgen.com.

Media/Investor Relations Contacts:

Zafgen, Inc.

Patricia Allen

Chief Financial Officer

617-648-9792

Media

Krystle Gibbs

Ten Bridge Communications 

krystle@tenbridgecommunications.com

508-479-6358

Investors

John Woolford

Westwicke Partners

john.woolford@westwicke.com

443-213-0506

