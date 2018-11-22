22/11/2018 16:39:58

Atico Mining Repays Senior Debt Facility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atico Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “Atico”) (TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF) is pleased to announce that it has repaid, in full, its outstanding USD$8,000,000 senior debt facility (the "Debt Facility") to Trafigura Pte. Ltd. ("Trafigura"). The Debt Facility was the only long-term debt that the Company had remaining in November 2018.

“We are very pleased with the achievement of this important milestone as the Company has repaid in full the only senior secured facility held and is now free of long-term debt,” said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. “We will continue to look for accretive ways to strengthen our position as we pursue our vision of becoming a leading mid-tier producer.”

About Atico Mining Corporation

Atico is a growth-oriented company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company operates the El Roble mine and is pursuing additional acquisition opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fernando E. Ganoza

CEO

Atico Mining Corporation

Trading symbols: TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF

Investor Relations

Igor Dutina

Tel: +1.604.633.9022

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ‘‘U.S. Securities Act’’), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements in this announcement include, without limitation, statements related to the merits of the Claim, the likelihood of success of the Claim, the timing for resolution of the Claim, the Company’s intentions regarding defending the Claim and the Company’s plans with respect to its projects and future acquisitions. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include uncertainties relating to the merits of the Claim; the assessment of applicable Colombian law; the Company’s ability to defend the Claim; interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company’s mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company’s mineral projects; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the prospectus of the Company dated March 2, 2012 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

